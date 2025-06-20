Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Stanley Cup Final averaged 2.5M US viewers, a drop from last year's Cup and the 4 Nations final

U.S. television ratings for the Stanley Cup Final rematch between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers declined from their first matchup a year ago
Florida Panthers' Sam Reinhart (13) celebrates his goal against Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner (74) as Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe (23) reacts during the first period in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final in Sunrise, Fla., Tuesday, June 17, 2025. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Florida Panthers' Sam Reinhart (13) celebrates his goal against Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner (74) as Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe (23) reacts during the first period in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final in Sunrise, Fla., Tuesday, June 17, 2025. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

U.S. television ratings for the Stanley Cup Final rematch between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers declined from their first matchup a year ago.

An average of 2.5 million viewers watched on TNT, with 2.8 million tuning in for the Panthers' series-clinching Game 6 victory. The overall number on cable is down from 4.17 million last year when the final was on over-the-air TV on ABC and the lowest since Tampa Bay versus Montreal in 2021.

The share of viewers increased 15% from TNT’s first Cup final in 2023 when Vegas defeated Florida. Social media engagements on NHL content were up 32% over the course of the playoffs.

An average of 3.8 million viewers watched the final in Canada on Sportsnet, with Connor McDavid looking for his first championship. The 1.8 million on average for the playoffs, which included five out of the 16 teams involved being based in Canada, is a 6% increase from a year ago.

Ratings for the Cup final were significantly lower than the 4 Nations Face-Off in February, the return of international competition featuring the NHL's best players. The final between the U.S. and Canada was watched by 9.3 million people in the U.S. and 10.7 million in Canada, after the six round-robin games averaged 4.6 million in North America.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

The Florida Panthers team poses with the Stanley Cup trophy after defeating the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final Tuesday, June 17, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Florida Panthers' Sam Reinhart, second left, celebrates his goal against Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner (74) with teammates during the second period in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final in Sunrise, Fla., Tuesday, June 17, 2025. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers players trade punches during the first period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final Tuesday, June 17, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk, front. and defenseman Gustav Forsling pour beer from the Stanley Cup onto fans at the Elbo Room, Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., the morning after defeating Edmonton in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Credit: AP

Hockey rides into offseason with full-on buzz, a threepeat bid and Olympic-size showdowns ahead

Panthers move to the verge of 2nd straight Stanley Cup title by beating the Oilers 5-2 in Game 5

Men's and women's hockey schedules for 2026 Milan Olympics released

The Latest

File - The Capitol is seen in Washington, March 25, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Credit: AP

Senate parliamentarian deals blow to GOP plan to gut consumer bureau in tax bill

8m ago

As Musk's 'robotaxi' rollout approaches, Democratic lawmakers in Texas try to throw up a roadblock

11m ago

Europeans' meeting with top Iranian diplomat yields hope of more talks, no obvious breakthrough

17m ago

Featured

Instructor Daniel Jean-Baptiste reminds students to "measure twice, cut once" while using a hand saw at the Construction Ready accelerated summer program at Westside Works in Atlanta on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. The program provides training for careers in construction and the skilled trades. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

Credit: abbey.cutrer@ajc.com

Accelerated summer program prepares Georgia students for construction careers

Through a partnership with Construction Ready, Westside Works offers students a chance to learn construction skills in just four weeks. The course normally takes 6-8 months.

Aflac discloses cybersecurity breach, the latest to rattle insurance sector

Insurance giant Aflac Inc. disclosed Friday it suffered a cybersecurity breach as part of a hacking crime spree targeting the insurance industry.

Planned Slutty Vegan airport location is a no-go after chain’s restructuring

Multiple Slutty Vegan locations have recently closed over the past few years.