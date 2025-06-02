Stabbing attack at homeless shelter sends 11 people to hospital, man in custody

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A stabbing attack at a homeless shelter sent 11 people to a hospital Sunday night in Salem, Oregon, and a man was in custody, a police spokesperson said.

Police were called out at about 7:15 p.m. Sunday to the Union Gospel Mission, Angela Hedrick of the Salem Police Department said in a statement. She said the victims suffered “varying types of injuries" and that their status was unknown.

Executive Director Craig Smith told NBC News late Sunday that the attacker was new to the mission, having spent Saturday night there, and was about to check in for a second night when he got into a fight.