Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Sports play through another dangerously hot day in parts of the US

Several major league teams played through a second straight day of muggy conditions as dangerously hot temperatures dominated parts of the United States during a rare June heat wave
Kid cool off at a fountain during hot weather in Chicago, Sunday, June 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Kid cool off at a fountain during hot weather in Chicago, Sunday, June 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
By JAY COHEN – Associated Press
22 minutes ago

CHICAGO (AP) — The shade — under the roof and the upper deck, in every dugout and tunnel — was a popular place at Wrigley Field on Sunday.

The sunny seats, not so much.

Several major league teams played through a second straight day of muggy conditions as dangerously hot temperatures dominated parts of the United States during a rare June heat wave.

The PGA Tour was in a sweltering Connecticut for the Travelers Championship, and the LPGA played the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in the heat of Texas.

The gametime temperature was 92 degrees for the series finale between the Mariners and Cubs in Chicago. Kids played in the fountains outside Wrigley before going into the ballpark, and the Cubs encouraged fans to take precautions in a message on the videoboard in left field.

“We don’t have any secrets,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell said of playing in the heat. “You know, we’ll do the best we can. ... I think it’s the catcher you worry about the most, and the pitcher. They get some time in the shade. They get some downtime between innings. People like the umpires, some of the people working, some of the fans, that’s kind of who you worry about even more, actually.”

Seattle reliever Trent Thornton and umpire Chad Whitson both left Saturday's game with heat-related issues. Whitson was at third base on Sunday, and Mariners manager Dan Wilson said Thornton was doing well.

“(Thornton) was doing much better after the game yesterday and got some fluids in him and a cold bath and was doing much better almost immediately,” Wilson said. “And then, you know, feels really good today again. So thankful for that and glad to see he’s doing well today.”

Reds manager Terry Francona said Elly De La Cruz was fine a day after the shortstop threw up during their extra-inning loss at St. Louis.

Wilson, 56, a former big league catcher, said there isn't much he can do as manager to help his players with the heat.

“We’re all pretty used to playing in hot days,” he said. “Especially in the minor leagues, you play in a lot of hot places. But, you know, this is a little different. This has been pretty exceptional.”

At the LPGA tournament in Frisco, Texas, the forecast called for temperatures in the mid-90s — pretty typical for the area this time of year. The windy conditions were more of an issue for the players.

There were several cooling areas around the course for fans, along with spots with free bottled water.

___

AP Sports Writer Stephen Hawkins in Texas and AP freelance reporter Jeff Latzke in Missouri contributed.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Bay Puro cools off at a fountain during hot weather in Chicago, Sunday, June 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Jude Puroway, right, and Bay Puro cool off at a fountain during hot weather in Chicago, Sunday, June 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A Chicago Cubs security guard cools off under a sprinkler provided by a Chicago Fire Department outside of Wrigley Field before a baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Sunday, June 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Seattle Mariners pitcher Trent Thornton (46) is helped off the field after suffering from heat exhaustion during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Saturday, June 21, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Credit: AP

Reds' Elly De La Cruz and Mariners reliever Trent Thornton fall ill while playing in extreme heat

Rays pitcher carted off field and taken to hospital after foul ball into dugout hits him in face

Pacers' Haliburton plays through lower leg injury in Game 5 loss to Thunder in NBA Finals

The Latest

Syrian citizens and security forces inspect the damage inside Mar Elias church where a suicide bomber detonated himself in Dweil'a in the outskirts of Damascus, Syria, Sunday June 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Omar Sanadiki)

Credit: AP

Suicide bomber kills at least 20 in Greek Orthodox church in Syria during Divine Liturgy

8m ago

The Latest: US seeks to weaken longtime foe Iran striking 3 nuclear sites

9m ago

11 days in June: Trump's path to 'yes' on bombing Iran

19m ago

Featured

President Donald Trump (right) and Vice President JD Vance sit in the Situation Room on Saturday, June 21, 2025, at the White House in Washington. (White House via AP)

Credit: AP

Trump’s Iran strike divides Georgia Republicans — and Democrats, too

Top state officials, including Gov. Brian Kemp, voice support for U.S. bombing of nuclear sites in Iran, but staunch Trump ally MTG is among the strike's sharpest critics

Judge: Arrests could result from plan to end homelessness in downtown Atlanta before World Cup

Atlanta is scrambling to create housing for homeless people before the World Cup arrives, but a judge says the plan could lead to some arrests of homeless people.

EXCLUSIVE

Historic land deal halts mine planned next to Georgia’s Okefenokee Swamp

The move puts an immediate halt to a project that scientists and environmentalists had feared could irreparably damage North America’s largest blackwater swamp.