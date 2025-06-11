Georgia News
Georgia News

Spencer Schwellenbach pitches 1st career complete game as Braves top Brewers 6-2

Spencer Schwellenbach pitched his first career complete game, Michael Harris II and Ronald Acuña Jr. each hit a two-run homer and the Atlanta Braves beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-2
Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach (56) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach (56) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
By JOE TOTORAITIS – Associated Press
1 hour ago

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Spencer Schwellenbach pitched his first career complete game, Michael Harris II and Ronald Acuña Jr. each hit a two-run homer and the Atlanta Braves beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-2 on Wednesday.

Atlanta took two of three at Milwaukee, its first series victory since winning two of three at Boston from May 16-18.

Schwellenbach (5-4) allowed five hits, struck out nine and walked none while throwing 105 pitches, 76 for strikes. He has worked at least six innings in seven consecutive starts.

Harris went deep in the second inning against rookie Chad Patrick (3-6). Acuña, who also singled twice, took Patrick deep in the fourth for his sixth homer since coming off the injured list on May 23.

Rhys Hoskins homered in the second for the Brewers. After that, Schwellenbach retired 13 straight batters before Brice Turang's single in the sixth. Eric Haase added a two-out RBI double in the eighth, but manager Brian Snitker stuck with Schwellenbach, who got Turang to fly out and then worked a perfect ninth.

Milwaukee's Christian Yelich missed his second consecutive game with a swollen right wrist. He was by a pitch at Philadelphia on June 1 and aggravated the injury on a slide over the weekend.

Key moment

Jackson Chourio tripled in the first and ran on contact when William Contreras hit a one-out grounder to third baseman Austin Riley, who threw to the plate to make Chourio an easy out.

Key stat

Of Schwellenbach's 35 previous major league starts, his longest was an eight-inning effort against Miami on April 4.

Up next

Braves: RHP Bryce Elder (2-3, 4.08 ERA) starts against visiting Colorado on Friday.

Brewers: RHP Jacob Misiorowski makes his major league debut on Thursday in the opener of a four-game series against the visiting St. Louis Cardinals, who will start RHP Sonny Gray (7-1, 3.35).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. (13) reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach (56) reacts to pitching a complete game after striking out the last batter of the game, Milwaukee Brewers' Jake Bauers, in the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II (23) catches a fly ball hit by Milwaukee Brewers' Joey Ortiz, not pictured, during the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. (13) hits a two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. (13) reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)

Credit: AP

Schwellenbach goes the distance as Braves finish off Brewers

49m ago

Chourio, Bauers hit home runs to lead Brewers past Braves 4-1

Braves offense held in check in loss to Brewers

The Latest

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) and Brady Cook (4) work out during practice at NFL football minicamp, Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: AP

Action! Jets using helmet-mounted cameras to help Justin Fields and the other QBs improve

1h ago

Sapelo Island gangway collapse was preventable, families allege in lawsuit

1h ago

Families of those killed in collapse of Georgia ferry dock sue companies that built it

2h ago

Featured

Demonstrators retreat from DeKalb County police and tear gas during a protest against immigration raids and deportations on Buford Highway in metro Atlanta on Tuesday. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

‘We are not California or New York,’ Georgia AG warns amid protests

A big election with a tiny turnout: Few voters show up for Georgia PSC primary

Turnout in Georgia's statewide elections for the Public Service Commission is so low that several counties might close polling places for the runoffs.

30 years later, teenage girl found dead behind Atlanta home is identified

In 1995, children made a horrific discovery behind a southwest Atlanta home: A girl had been buried in a shallow grave. She has now been identified thanks to a Texas DNA lab.