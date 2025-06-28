Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Spain star Aitana Bonmatí hospitalized with meningitis less than a week before Euro 2025

Spain midfielder Aitana Bonmatí, the two-time Ballon d’Or holder, has been hospitalized with viral meningitis less than a week before the Women’s European Championship begins
Spain's Aitana Bonmati controls the ball during the women's Nations League soccer match between Spain and England at the RCD Espanyol Stadium, in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, June 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By JOSEPH WILSON – Associated Press
Updated 21 minutes ago

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain midfielder Aitana Bonmatí, the two-time Ballon d'Or holder, has been hospitalized with viral meningitis less than a week before the Women's European Championship begins.

Spain coach Montse Tomé said late on Friday that her star player had felt ill and was taken to a hospital in Madrid where she tested positive for meningitis.

Spain’s team is set to travel to Switzerland on Sunday for the tournament. Its first game is against Portugal on Thursday in Bern. It will also face Belgium and Italy in Group B at Euro 2025.

“Aitana is a very important player for us and we will wait for her,” Tomé said after Bonmatí missed Friday’s friendly against Japan in the Spanish capital when Spain beat the visitors 3-1.

Tomé said that Bonmatí started feeling bad with a fever during practice early on Friday.

“She has authorized me to say that she has viral meningitis,” Tomé said. “The word is scary, but the doctor tells me that she is under control. She will remain in the hospital and we don’t know for how long.”

The 27-year-old Bonmatí has won the top individual award for women's soccer for the past two years. The Barcelona player was key in Spain winning the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Bonmatí’s vision, dribbling skills, passing and goals have been also been vital to Barcelona reaching five consecutive Champions League finals, with the Catalan club winning three titles.

Her absence would put more pressure on Alexia Putellas, herself a two-time Ballon d’Or winner, and fellow Barcelona midfielder Patricia Guijarro to led Spain. Against Japan, Tomé started 18-year-old Vicky López in place of Bonmatí.

Three years ago, Putellas tore her ACL three days before starting the 2022 European Championship. Spain was eliminated in the quarterfinals without its then-top player.

Spain should still be favored in its opener against Portugal, a team it beat twice in April — including a 7-1 home victory — in the Nations League.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

