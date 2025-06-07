Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Sovereignty beats Journalism to win the Belmont Stakes at Saratoga

Sovereignty bested Journalism in a Kentucky Derby rematch to win the 157th Belmont Stakes, the second hosted at Saratoga
Jockey Junior Alvarado reacts aboard Sovereignty (2), after crossing the finish line to win the 157th running of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Saturday, June 7, 2025, in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Jockey Junior Alvarado reacts aboard Sovereignty (2), after crossing the finish line to win the 157th running of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Saturday, June 7, 2025, in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
By SPENCER RIPCHIK – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — Sovereignty bested Journalism on Saturday in a Kentucky Derby rematch to win the 157th Belmont Stakes, the second hosted at Saratoga.

Sovereignty and jockey Junior Alvarado traversed the field of eight on a fast Saratoga track after downpours throughout the morning and early afternoon dried up before post time.

The 5-2 second favorite won in 2 minutes, 0.69 seconds, beating Preakness Stakes winner Journalism by three lengths.

Journalism ended up in second again and Baeza was third — the same 1-2-3 as the Kentucky Derby.

Journalism entered the gate at the Belmont as the 2-1 favorite, with Baeza the third favorite at 7-2.

Sovereignty led off the first leg of the Triple Crown by winning the Derby in early May. The Bill Mott-trained colt also edged Journalism in that race.

After the Derby win, the Godolphin-owned 3-year-old opted out of the Preakness to focus on the Belmont, forfeiting a shot at history to win the Triple Crown. The Triple Crown hasn't been won since 2018, when Bob Baffert's Justify won the 105th Belmont Stakes to secure the third jewel.

Journalism was the only horse to run in all three legs, winning the Preakness.

___

AP horse racing: https://apnews.com/hub/horse-racing

Jockey Junior Alvarado reacts aboard Sovereignty (2), as he crosses the finish line ahead of Journalism (7), with jockey Umberto Rispoli up, to win the 157th running of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Saturday, June 7, 2025, in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Jockey Junior Alvarado reacts aboard Sovereignty (2), as he crosses the finish line to win the 157th running of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Saturday, June 7, 2025, in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Umberto Rispoli, atop Journalism, participates in the 150th running of the Preakness Stakes horse race Saturday, May 17, 2025, at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Credit: AP

Journalism opens as the Belmont favorite. Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty is the 2nd choice

Federal judges rule in favor of NASCAR in lawsuit filed by Jordan-owned 23XI and Front Row

Why bettors are avoiding the favored Thunder in the NBA Finals

The Latest

Artist Curtis Ingvoldstad touches up his 20-foot-tall pencil sculpture ahead of its annual sharpening on Wednesday, June 4, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minn. (AP photo/Mark Vancleave)

Credit: AP

Why a Minneapolis neighborhood sharpens a giant pencil every year

22m ago

Protesters and immigration authorities face off for a second day in LA area after arrests

58m ago

Ilhee Lee takes 1-shot lead over 4 players into the final round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic

1h ago

Featured

The Atlanta Beltline has plans for a $3 million pilot program to bring autonomous vehicles to the Westside Trail. Beltline officials have proposed a 12-month trial featuring four driverless shuttles from Beep. (Handout)

Credit: Handout

Atlanta Beltline’s driverless vehicle pilot program a go

12-month trial will bring autonomous shuttles to Westside Trail during World Cup.

5 disturbing stats about the Braves’ struggles

If the Braves are going to turn this around, it needs to happen soon.

Federal cuts, rising costs force Georgia schools into hard financial choices

Georgia school systems are looking for places to trim their budgets as financial challenges loom. One superintendent warned they're “on a collision course to insolvency.”