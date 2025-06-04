South Korea’s President Lee Jae-myung says he’ll bolster US-Japan ties and pursue talks with North

Nation & World News
South Korea’s new President Lee Jae-myung says he’ll pursue dialogue with North Korea while bolstering a trilateral partnership with the U.S. and Japan
South Korea's newly-elected President Lee Jae-myung takes his oath during his inauguration ceremony at the National Assembly in Seoul Wednesday, June 4, 2025. (Anthony Wallace/Pool Photo via AP)

Updated 22 minutes ago

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s new President Lee Jae-myung said Wednesday he’ll pursue dialogue with North Korea while bolstering a trilateral partnership with the U.S. and Japan.

He said in his inaugural address a day after his election that his government will deal with potential North Korean aggressions with "a strong deterrence" based on the solid South Korea-U.S. military alliance. But he would also leave the door open for dialogue with North Korea and establish peace on the Korean Peninsula.

He said he’ll pursue pragmatic diplomacy and boost a trilateral Seoul-Washington-Tokyo cooperation based on the South Korea-U.S. alliance.

Lee, who rose from childhood poverty to become South Korea's leading liberal politician vowing to fight inequality and corruption, won a snap election Tuesday that was triggered by the removal of former President Yoon Suk Yeol over his ill-fated imposition of martial law late last year.

Lee’s term began immediately without the usual two-month transition period after the National Election Commission formally confirmed his victory Wednesday morning.

In a telephone call with Joint Chiefs of Staff Kim Myung-soo, Lee asked the military to closely monitor North Korean moves and maintain a solid readiness based on the combined South Korea-U.S. military alliance, according to local TV footage.

Lee later visited the national cemetery in Seoul to pay respects to late Korean leaders, patriots and war dead who are buried there.

South Korea's newly-elected President Lee Jae-myung and his wife Kim Hye-kyung arrive for his inauguration ceremony at the National Assembly in Seoul Wednesday, June 4, 2025. (Anthony Wallace/Pool Photo via AP)

FILE - South Korea's Democratic Party's presidential election candidate Lee Jae-myung, speaks during a presidential election campaign in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, May 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)

Community protesters confront law enforcement officers as federal agents conduct an operation in Minneapolis, on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. (Kerem Yücel/Minnesota Public Radio via AP)

