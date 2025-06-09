Soccer fan dies after fall during Nations League final between Spain and Portugal

MUNICH (AP) — A soccer fan died during Sunday's Nations League final between Spain and Portugal after falling from an overhead level onto the media section below.

“A man fell from the middle tier to the lower tier, onto a staircase near the press area, and unfortunately died at the scene,” Munich police spokesman Tobias Schenk said Monday.

“As always in such cases, the Munich police have taken over the investigation. Criminal police are on site, witnesses are being interviewed and videos reviewed. At this time, there's no evidence of anything but a tragic accident.”