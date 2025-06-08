Sinner leads Alcaraz 2 sets to 1 in French Open final after dropping his 1st set of the tournament

PARIS (AP) — Jannik Sinner has dropped a set for the first time at Roland-Garros this year but still leads two sets to one in the French Open final against defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.

After falling behind early in the third, Alcaraz won four consecutive games and then took the set 6-4 to keep his title defense alive Sunday.

Sinner, the top-ranked player, is up 6-4, 7-6 (4), 4-6.