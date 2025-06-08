Alcaraz saves three match points to take French Open final against Sinner to fifth set

PARIS (AP) — Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz has forced a deciding set in the French Open final after saving three match points against Jannik Sinner.

Alcaraz was trailing 5-3, 40-0 in the fourth set on Sunday before rallying past his rival, winning a tiebreaker 7-6 (3).

Sinner, the top-ranked player, won the first two sets 6-4, 7-6 (4) before Alcaraz claimed the third set 6-4.