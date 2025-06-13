Simone Biles apologizes for heated exchange with Riley Gaines over trans athlete participation

Two-time Olympic all-around champion Simone Biles has apologized for getting personal in a heated online exchange with former collegiate swimmer turned anti-trans athlete activist Riley Gaines.

Biles, an 11-time Olympic medalist and the most decorated gymnast of all-time, initially responded to a post by Gaines on the social media platform X after Gaines called a player on a Minnesota high school softball team "a boy." Biles wrote that Gaines was "truly sick" and a "straight up sore loser," comments Biles later retracted.

Biles wrote that the current system in sports doesn't adequately address the balance between competitive equity and inclusivity and the discussion of the topic can lead to “frustration and heated exchanges.”