Shooting at backyard party in Georgia leaves 1 dead, 6 injured

LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) — A 19-year-old man was killed and six other people were injured in a shooting in the western Georgia town of LaGrange.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday when someone began shooting at a backyard party, neighbors told police.

Javeon Dukes, 19, was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at a LaGrange hospital. Some other victims were released from the hospital after being treated.

Investigators haven't identified a suspect or explained why the shooting may have happened. They appealed Sunday for people with information to come forward. A phone call and email to police on Monday were not immediately returned.

Shant Dukes, a cousin of the deceased victim, told WAGA-TV that the party was being held at her cousin's house when “they shot into a crowd of kids.”

