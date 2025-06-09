Shooting at backyard party in Georgia leaves 1 dead, 6 injured

LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) — A 19-year-old man was killed and six other people were injured in a shooting in the western Georgia town of LaGrange.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday when someone began shooting at a backyard party, neighbors told police.

Javeon Dukes, 19, was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at a LaGrange hospital. Some other victims were released from the hospital after being treated.