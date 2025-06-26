Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Shell denies reports that the energy giant is in talks to take over BP

British oil giant Shell is denying reports that it is in talks to buy rival BP
FILE -This is the Shell Oil logo in front of a Shell gas station in Pittsburgh,, June 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE -This is the Shell Oil logo in front of a Shell gas station in Pittsburgh,, June 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Updated 42 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — British oil giant Shell on Thursday denied media reports that it is in talks to buy rival BP.

The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday said Shell was holding “early stage talks,″ to acquire BP, citing people familiar with the matter.

“In response to recent media speculation Shell wishes to clarify that it has not been actively considering making an offer for BP and confirms it has not made an approach to, and no talks have taken place with, BP with regards to a possible offer,” Shell said in a statement to the London Stock Exchange.

Shell has repeatedly denied speculation that it was considering a takeover of its smaller rival BP, saying it was focused on streamlining and simplifying its own business.

Some analysts have suggested BP would be an attractive takeover after a plan to shift its focus to renewable energy, which was abandoned earlier this year, left its shares undervalued in comparison to other oil companies.

BP has also struggled to recover from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster, which killed 17 workers and forced the company to pay billions of dollars for environmental damage in the Gulf of Mexico.

FILE - This Aug. 1, 2017 file photo shows the BP logo at a petrol station in London. (AP Photo/Caroline Spiezio, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Specialist Dilip Patel, left, and trader Robert Charmak work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, June 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Credit: AP

US stocks hang near their record as Wall Street takes a breath following two big days

Oil sells off as traders calmly look beyond the bombs in the Middle East

The Latest: Trump insists US strikes were ‘devastating’ to Iran, rejects early assessment

The Latest

Firefighters stand by near burning illegal narcotics during a destruction ceremony to mark International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar, Thursday, June 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Thein Zaw)

Credit: AP

Myanmar burns confiscated drugs worth around $300 million

11m ago

Asian shares are mixed as markets take a breather after their recent wild ride

15m ago

Vietnam ends death penalty for 8 crimes, may spare real estate tycoon

15m ago

Featured

Bumper to bumper traffic travels northbound on the I-85 just past the I-285 overpass, also known as Spaghetti Junction, in Doraville. In late May and June of this year, several drivers have pulled out weapons and fired guns at other motorists on metro Atlanta roadways. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Metro Atlanta road rage: Routine drives can quickly turn violent, experts say

‘Power mad’: Why a far-right Georgia GOP faction is splintering

Defections from a far-right faction within the Georgia's Republican Party show it is losing influence in state politics.

Jake Paul’s $39 million Georgia property is fit for a ‘big kid,’ broker says

Social media influencer and professional boxer Jake Paul said much of the $39 million he paid to buy a massive South Georgia property in April came from fighting Mike Tyson