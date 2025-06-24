Shane Gillis to host ESPN's award ceremony, the ESPYS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shane Gills will host ESPN's annual awards show, the ESPYS, the network announced Tuesday.

The ceremony, which honors the top athletes and sports moments of the past year, will be held in Los Angeles on July 16 and broadcast live on ESPN.

The 37-year-old Gillis is one of the nation's most successful touring comics and the creator and star of the Netflix series “Tires.” He also hosts “Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast” with fellow comedian Matt McCusker.