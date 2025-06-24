Breaking: Heat advisory in effect as Atlanta temperatures tease triple-digits
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Shane Gillis to host ESPN's award ceremony, the ESPYS

Shane Gills will host ESPN’s annual awards show, the ESPYS
FILE - Comedian Shane Gillis throws out a pitch before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Texas Rangers, Wednesday, May 22, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Comedian Shane Gillis throws out a pitch before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Texas Rangers, Wednesday, May 22, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
24 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shane Gills will host ESPN's annual awards show, the ESPYS, the network announced Tuesday.

The ceremony, which honors the top athletes and sports moments of the past year, will be held in Los Angeles on July 16 and broadcast live on ESPN.

The 37-year-old Gillis is one of the nation's most successful touring comics and the creator and star of the Netflix series “Tires.” He also hosts “Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast” with fellow comedian Matt McCusker.

“I’m excited to be at the ESPYS this year,” Gillis said in a statement. “I like sports so this should be a good time.”

The ESPYS began in 1993 and benefit the V Foundation for Cancer Research, the charity founded by ESPN and the late basketball coach Jim Valvano at the first ESPYS ceremony.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports

More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta rapper Quavo, here performing at AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! in Janaury, was among the 11 members of the first wave of participants announced for Major League Baseball's All-Star celebrity softball game July 12 at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Ryan Fleisher for the AJC)

Credit: Ryan Fleisher

Quavo, Druski and Olympians headline MLB All-Star celebrity softball lineup

Atlanta musician Quavo, Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles and National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee CC Sabathia headline the first wave of announced participants.

Chris Sale dominates as Braves hand Mets 5th-straight loss 5-0

WANF to televise 16 high school football games this fall

WANF kicks off its new era as an independent station on Aug. 16, with four games during the first week of the Georgia high school football season.

The Latest

President Donald Trump, left, escorted by Air Force Col. Angela F. Ochoa, Commander, 89th Airlift Wing, walks from Marine One to board Air Force One, Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at Joint Base Andrews, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

Trump says whether he'll commit to NATO mutual defense guarantee 'depends on your definition'

6m ago

Florida set to execute a man convicted of raping and killing a woman outside of a bar

8m ago

Waymo's robotaxis to start carrying passengers in Atlanta, expanding Uber partnership

9m ago

Featured

Apartment complex community members look at the stuffed animals, snacks and drinks that rest at the base of a basketball goal with balloons in memoriam of Ja’Nylen Greggs in Atlanta on Friday, June 20, 2025. The apartment complex community is mourning 12-year-old Greggs after he was killed in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting. (Abbey Cutrer / AJC)

Credit: abbey.cutrer@ajc.com

He went out to play. A drive-by shooting made him Atlanta’s youngest homicide this year.

An Atlanta neighborhood mourns a 12-year-old boy who died from gunfire.

‘You hope for peace’: Georgians grapple with fallout after Iran strike

Georgians and visitors to Atlanta interviewed Sunday in Buckhead expressed concerns about why President Trump ordered strikes on Iran and what will happen next.

Senate Republicans set up potential clash with House on ‘big, beautiful bill’

How does the Senate version of the tax and spending bill differ from the one that barely passed the house?