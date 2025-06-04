Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Several feared dead in a stampede outside a cricket stadium in India

Several people are feared dead and many more injured in a stampede outside a cricket stadium in southern India
Fans cheer as the bus carrying Royal Challengers Bengaluru cricketers, winners of the Indian Premier League, arrive at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, India, Wednesday, June 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Fans cheer as the bus carrying Royal Challengers Bengaluru cricketers, winners of the Indian Premier League, arrive at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, India, Wednesday, June 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
By AIJAZ RAHI – Associated Press
Updated 2 minutes ago

BENGALURU, India (AP) — Several people were feared dead and many more injured in a stampede on Wednesday as crowds tried to make their way inside a cricket stadium in southern India’s Karnataka state.

The crush happened as thousands of cricket fans gathered outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru city to celebrate the winners of the Indian Premier League, which is the world's most popular T20 cricket tournament.

Indian authorities didn't immediately confirm the number of deaths. But India’s NDTV broadcaster reported at least 11 people had died in the crush, while The Times of India newspaper reported seven dead.

Local TV news channels showed some people stretched out on the ground and emergency personnel carrying people away on stretchers and into ambulances.

Cricket fans across the city had come out to celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru's first Indian Premier League title win on Tuesday.

D.K. Shivakumar, the deputy chief minister of Karnataka state, told reporters that “the crowd was very uncontrollable."

Stampedes are relatively common in India when large crowds gather. In January, at least 30 people were killed as tens of thousands of Hindus rushed to bathe in a sacred river during the Maha Kumbh festival, the world's largest religious gathering.

Fans gather to celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru cricketers, winners of the Indian Premier League, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, India, Wednesday, June 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

An ambulance arrives at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium as fans gather to celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru cricketers, winners of the Indian Premier League, in Bengaluru, India, Wednesday, June 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Fans cheer as the bus carrying Royal Challengers Bengaluru cricketers, winners of the Indian Premier League, arrive at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, India, Wednesday, June 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Pro-monarchy supporters take part in a rally calling for the restoration of Nepal's monarchy in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, May 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

Credit: AP

Tens of thousands demonstrate in Nepal seeking restoration of ousted monarchy

Pakistan's anti-polio drive suffers a blow after a northern enclave reports first case in 7 years

Nepal's mountaineering community celebrates 72nd anniversary of Mount Everest conquest

The Latest

Cynthia Erivo poses for a portrait on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Matt Licari/Invision/AP)

Credit: Invision

Cynthia Erivo mines the depths of her soul for 'I Forgive You,' her 'honest, human' album

9m ago

Another drift higher for Wall Street pushes US stocks even closer to their records

9m ago

Satellite photos show destroyed bombers at a Russian air base struck by Ukrainian drones

12m ago

Featured

Dave Wilkinson of the Atlanta Police Foundation addressed questions about the Public Safety Training Center facility, its location and the concerns of the community, 2021. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Court orders Atlanta Police Foundation to release training center records

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane C. Barwick ordered all documents related to the training center be handed over within 30 days.

Surplus tax refunds of up to $500 are on their way to Georgia residents

Extra tax refunds should begin arriving for eligible Georgians as soon as this week.

County officers accused of corruption in third lawsuit alleging phony murder charges

A Floyd County man cleared of murder after more than 22 years in prison is suing the county and investigators he says set him up.