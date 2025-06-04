Several feared dead in a stampede outside a cricket stadium in India

BENGALURU, India (AP) — Several people were feared dead and many more injured in a stampede on Wednesday as crowds tried to make their way inside a cricket stadium in southern India’s Karnataka state.

The crush happened as thousands of cricket fans gathered outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru city to celebrate the winners of the Indian Premier League, which is the world's most popular T20 cricket tournament.

Indian authorities didn't immediately confirm the number of deaths. But India’s NDTV broadcaster reported at least 11 people had died in the crush, while The Times of India newspaper reported seven dead.