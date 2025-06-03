Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Sean 'Diddy' Combs paid to hide Cassie beating video because he feared career ruin, witness says

A former hotel security guard has testified that Sean “Diddy” Combs feared his iconic career would be ruined if the public ever saw a video of him beating his girlfriend in 2016
Sean Diddy Combs, left, stands as his defense attorney, Teny Geragos, gives her opening statement to the jury on the first day of trial in Manhattan federal court, Monday, May 12, 2025, in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Sean Diddy Combs, left, stands as his defense attorney, Teny Geragos, gives her opening statement to the jury on the first day of trial in Manhattan federal court, Monday, May 12, 2025, in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)
By MICHAEL R. SISAK and LARRY NEUMEISTER – Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Soon after viciously attacking his longtime girlfriend Cassie in a hotel hallway, Sean "Diddy" Combs sought out a security guard and predicted accurately that his iconic career would be ruined — his image as the affable, successful "Puff Daddy" destroyed — if video of the beating ever became public.

Eddy Garcia, 33, testified Thursday that the hip-hop mogul made the comment repeatedly before giving a brown paper bag stuffed with $100,000 in cash to the then guard, in order to buy what he hoped was the only copy of surveillance footage of the March 2016 assault.

Prosecutors at Combs' sex trafficking trial in Manhattan have made the footage of Combs kicking, beating and dragging Cassie at the Intercontinental Hotel in Los Angeles a centerpiece of their federal case against him. They contend it supports the claims of three women, including Cassie, who allege the Bad Boy Records founder sexually and physically abused them over two decades.

Prosecutors say Combs' persistent efforts to hush up the episode fit into allegations he used threats and his fortune and fame to get what he wanted.

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

After the attack, Garcia said, he spoke several times to Combs' chief-of-staff, Kristina Khorram, telling her he couldn't show her the recording but “off the record, it's bad.”

He said during one phone call she put a “very nervous”-sounding Combs on the phone, who “was just saying he had a little too much to drink" and that, as Garcia surely knows, "with women, one thing leads to another and if this got out it would ruin him.”

Garcia added: “He was talking really fast, a lot of stuttering.”

In the evening, Garcia said, he became nervous and scared when Khorram called him on his cell phone — the number for which he had not provided — and she put Combs on.

“He stated that I sounded like a good guy,” Garcia testified, adding that Combs again said “something like this could ruin him.”

When he told Combs he didn't have access to the server to obtain the video footage, Combs said he believed Garcia could make it happen and that “he would take care of me,” which Garcia said he took "to mean financially.”

Garcia said he checked with his boss and was told he'd sell it to Combs for $50,000.

When he told Combs, he said the music producer “sounded excited.”

“He referred to me as ‘Eddy my angel,’” Garcia said, adding that Combs told him: “I knew you could help. I knew you could do it.”

Within two days of the attack on Cassie, whose real name is Casandra Ventura, Garcia gave Combs a storage device containing the footage in exchange for $100,000 in cash — with Combs feeding bills through a money counter and putting them in a brown paper bag.

Garcia signed a confidentiality and non-disclosure agreement, shown in court, that required he pay $1 million if he breached the deal. At the time, he said, he was making $10.50 an hour working hotel security.

Garcia said he signed a declaration swearing that there was no other copy of the video.

He said he signed the papers in an office building with Combs’ bodyguard and Khorram present. Garcia said he didn’t fully read the documents, explaining that he was nervous and “the goal was to get out of there as soon as possible.”

After signing, he said, Combs asked him what he planned to do with the money and advised him not to make big purchases. Garcia said he took that to mean he shouldn’t do anything that would draw attention.

Garcia said he gave $50,000 to his boss and $20,000 to another security officer. He pocketed $30,000 and used some of it to buy a used car, he said.

He used cash and, avoiding a further paper trail, never put the money in the bank, he said.

A few weeks later, Garcia said, Combs called him and asked if anyone had inquired about the video. Garcia said no, recounting Combs’ ebullient greeting: “Happy Easter. Eddy, my angel. God is good. God put you in my way for a reason.”

Garcia said he asked Combs if the rapper might have future work for him, and Combs sounded receptive. But Combs never responded to his later inquiries, the witness said.

Last year, CNN aired footage of the security video. Another hotel guard has testified he recorded the footage on his phone so he could show it to his wife.

Cassie Ventura wipes tears from her eye while testifying in Manhattan federal court, Tuesday, May 13, 2025, in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE -Sean 'Diddy' Combs participates in "The Four" panel during the FOX Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif., Jan. 4, 2018. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Sean 'Diddy' Combs, right, turns around and looks at the audience during jury selection at Manhattan federal court, Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Sean Diddy Combs, center, motions a heart sign to his family in attendance as he is escorted out of lock-up by US Marshals, on the first day of trial, Monday, May 12, 2025, in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Sean "Diddy" Combs looks on as defense attorney Nicole Westmoreland cross examines Dawn Richard during Combs' sex trafficking and racketeering trial in Manhattan federal court, Monday, May 19, 2025, in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

Credit: AP

A former aide says Sean 'Diddy' Combs kidnapped her in a plot to kill Kid Cudi

Key moments from the third week of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sex trafficking trial

Stylist says Cassie confided that Sean 'Diddy' Combs pressured her into sex marathons

The Latest

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks at U.S. Steel Corporation's Mon Valley Works-Irvin plant, Friday, May 30, 2025, in West Mifflin, Pa. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File)

Credit: Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP

The Latest: Ex-Homeland Security official fights back against Trump’s investigation order

10m ago

South Korean media say liberal opposition candidate Lee Jae-myung has been elected president

14m ago

Federal prisons must keep providing hormone therapy to transgender inmates, a judge says

16m ago

Featured

U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) listens as House Homeland Security Chairman Mark Green (R-TN) speaks to the media after the House narrowly passed a bill forwarding President Donald Trump's agenda, May 22, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Congress wants Medicaid recipients to work. Georgia provides a model.

Congressional Republicans look to require able-bodied Medicaid recipients to work to get coverage, as Georgia does. But the state program has its critics.

Summer will bring major events to Atlanta: Here’s what’s in store

Summer is always a season with lots to do, and 2025 is no exception. Atlanta has a packed calendar ahead; here are some things to check out for yourself.

Fulton officer fatally shoots man who charged at him with flat metal, GBI says

The GBI is investigating after authorities say a Fulton County police officer shot and killed someone who charged at the officer with a pipe at the Heritage Station Apartments