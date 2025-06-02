Sam Harris' 2-run single in the 8th leads Duke past Oklahoma State 3-2 in the Athens Regional final

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Sam Harris singled up the middle to score runners from first and second in a three-run eighth inning and Duke rallied past Oklahoma State 3-2 on Sunday night to win the Athens Regional.
Duke (40-19) is headed to the super regionals for the fourth time in program history.
The Blue Devils trailed 2-0 heading into the eighth before AJ Gracia hammered a 422-foot shot over the wall in left-center field for his 14th homer of the season.
Reid Easterly (9-2) retired all six batters he faced in the final two innings, including two strikeouts, to pick up the win.
Oklahoma State (30-25) started freshman Noah Wech, who struck out five in six innings while only allowing five hits. Ryan Ure (2-5) took the loss.
Kollin Ritchie highlighted the fourth inning. First, he homered for the fifth time in the regional to give Oklahoma State a 2-0 lead with a shot off the light pole in right field.
Then Ritchie made a leaping grab over the center-field wall to take away a home run by Tyler Albright.
