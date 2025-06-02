Georgia News
Georgia News

Sam Harris' 2-run single in the 8th leads Duke past Oklahoma State 3-2 in the Athens Regional final

Sam Harris singled up the middle to score runners from first and second in a three-run eighth inning and Duke rallied past Oklahoma State 3-2 to win the Athens Regional
1 hour ago

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Sam Harris singled up the middle to score runners from first and second in a three-run eighth inning and Duke rallied past Oklahoma State 3-2 on Sunday night to win the Athens Regional.

Duke (40-19) is headed to the super regionals for the fourth time in program history.

The Blue Devils trailed 2-0 heading into the eighth before AJ Gracia hammered a 422-foot shot over the wall in left-center field for his 14th homer of the season.

Reid Easterly (9-2) retired all six batters he faced in the final two innings, including two strikeouts, to pick up the win.

Oklahoma State (30-25) started freshman Noah Wech, who struck out five in six innings while only allowing five hits. Ryan Ure (2-5) took the loss.

Kollin Ritchie highlighted the fourth inning. First, he homered for the fifth time in the regional to give Oklahoma State a 2-0 lead with a shot off the light pole in right field.

Then Ritchie made a leaping grab over the center-field wall to take away a home run by Tyler Albright.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

More Stories

Keep Reading

Georgia players react after losing against Oklahoma State on a walk-off homer during the ninth inning in their NCAA Regional game at Foley Field, Sunday, June 1, 2025, in Athens, Ga. Oklahoma State defeated Georgia 11-9. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Walk-off home run brings Georgia’s season to shocking end

Georgia loses to Duke, faces elimination on Sunday

Georgia baseball blasts Binghamton in NCAA Athens regional opener

After beating Binghamton 20-4 win Friday, the Georgia Bulldogs head to a Saturday evening game against the Duke-Oklahoma State winner.

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Humphrey's HR, 4 RBIs help Ole Miss beat Georgia Tech 11-9, avoid elimination at regional

2h ago

Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Georgia FIVE Evening

Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Georgia Cash 3 Evening

Featured

U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) listens as House Homeland Security Chairman Mark Green (R-TN) speaks to the media after the House narrowly passed a bill forwarding President Donald Trump's agenda, May 22, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Congress wants Medicaid recipients to work. Georgia provides a model.

Congressional Republicans look to require able-bodied Medicaid recipients to work to get coverage, as Georgia does. But the state program has its critics.

Summer will bring major events to Atlanta: Here’s what’s in store

Summer is always a season with lots to do, and 2025 is no exception. Atlanta has a packed calendar ahead; here are some things to check out for yourself.

Fulton officer fatally shoots person who charged at him with flat metal, GBI says

The GBI is investigating after authorities say a Fulton County police officer shot and killed someone who charged at the officer with a pipe at the Heritage Station Apartments