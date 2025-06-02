Sam Harris' 2-run single in the 8th leads Duke past Oklahoma State 3-2 in the Athens Regional final

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Sam Harris singled up the middle to score runners from first and second in a three-run eighth inning and Duke rallied past Oklahoma State 3-2 on Sunday night to win the Athens Regional.

Duke (40-19) is headed to the super regionals for the fourth time in program history.

The Blue Devils trailed 2-0 heading into the eighth before AJ Gracia hammered a 422-foot shot over the wall in left-center field for his 14th homer of the season.