Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Sam Bennett scores twice to put the Panthers ahead of the Oilers 3-2 in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

Sam Bennett scored twice and Brad Marchand had a power-play goal to put the Florida Panthers ahead of the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 through two periods of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final
Florida Panthers' Sam Bennett (9) celebrates Brad Marchand's goal against Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner as Brett Kulak (27) and Jake Walman (96) look on during the first period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup final series in Edmonton, Alberta, Wednesday, June 4, 2025. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Florida Panthers' Sam Bennett (9) celebrates Brad Marchand's goal against Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner as Brett Kulak (27) and Jake Walman (96) look on during the first period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup final series in Edmonton, Alberta, Wednesday, June 4, 2025. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
By STEPHEN WHYNO – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Sam Bennett scored twice and Brad Marchand had a power-play goal to put the defending champion Florida Panthers ahead of the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 through two periods of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night.

Bennett and Marchand scored less than two minutes apart in the first period to take the lead after Leon Draisaitl put the Oilers up just 66 seconds in. The Oilers unsuccessfully challenged Bennett’s first for goaltender interference, with the NHL's situation room ruling that Jake Walman tripped him into Stuart Skinner.

The resulting penalty led to Marchand’s goal on the power play.

Bennett's second of the night gave him 12 this playoffs to break Florida's franchise record for the most goals in a single postseason. He passed the mark set by teammates Matthew Tkachuk and Carter Verhaeghe in 2023 when the Panthers made it to the final before losing to Vegas.

They are in the final for a third consecutive season and are four wins away from becoming the NHL's first back-to-back champion since cross-state rival Tampa Bay in 2020 and '21.

"It's why we're here: We're playing hockey in June for the third straight year and a chance to be a part of history," standout winger Tkachuk said. "We've had two kicks at it so far, and they've been very different summers, so we're hoping for the good one."

Starting at home last year, the Panthers went up two games to none and won the first game in Edmonton to take a 3-0 series lead. They lost the next three before winning Game 7 to capture the first title in franchise history.

The Panthers have won 10 of 11 playoff series since Tkachuk joined in a trade from Calgary in 2022 and coach Paul Maurice took over that same offseason.

___

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Florida Panthers' Sam Bennett (9), Carter Verhaeghe (23), Niko Mikkola (77) and Matthew Tkachuk (19) celebrate a goal against Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner (74) as Jake Walman (96) and Brett Kulak (27) look on during the first period in Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, in Edmonton, Alberta, on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl, left, celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers with Evander Kane, right, during the first period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals, in Edmonton, Alberta, on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Florida Panthers' Sam Bennett (9) scores on Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner (74) during the second period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup final series in Edmonton, Alberta, Wednesday, June 4, 2025. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (C) and NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly, right, pose with the Prince of Wales trophy at the end of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Raleigh, N.C. They advance to the Stanley Cup finals. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Credit: AP

Defending champion Panthers head back to Stanley Cup Final with 5-3 Game 5 win over Hurricanes

McDavid and Oilers going back to Stanley Cup Final after 6-3 win over Stars in Game 5

2025 Stanley Cup playoffs: Panthers-Oilers final rematch, who is favored and what to watch for

The Latest

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Sept. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

Credit: AP

Trump orders investigation into Biden's actions as president, ratcheting up targeting of predecessor

5m ago

Atwood's hit on intentional walk attempt gives Texas a 2-1 win over Texas Tech in WCWS finals opener

8m ago

Flying boats make for a rare sight as Washington clears an island of derelict vessels by helicopter

21m ago

Featured

Dave Wilkinson of the Atlanta Police Foundation addressed questions about the Public Safety Training Center facility, its location and the concerns of the community, 2021. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Court orders Atlanta Police Foundation to release training center records

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane C. Barwick ordered all documents related to the training center be handed over within 30 days.

Surplus tax refunds of up to $500 are on their way to Georgia residents

Extra tax refunds should begin arriving for eligible Georgians as soon as this week.

County officers accused of corruption in third lawsuit alleging phony murder charges

A Floyd County man cleared of murder after more than 22 years in prison is suing the county and investigators he says set him up.