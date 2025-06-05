Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman join Australia SailGP team as co-owners

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have become co-owners of the Australia SailGP team
FILE - Ryan Reynolds, left, and Hugh Jackman pose for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film "Deadpool & Wolverine" on July 11, 2024 in London. (Photo by Millie Turner/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Millie Turner/Invision/AP

Credit: Millie Turner/Invision/AP

FILE - Ryan Reynolds, left, and Hugh Jackman pose for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film "Deadpool & Wolverine" on July 11, 2024 in London. (Photo by Millie Turner/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Updated 28 minutes ago

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman became co-owners of the Australia SailGP team on Thursday.

The “Deadpool & Wolverine” stars joined driver and CEO Tom Slingsby in leading the team's rebrand after several successful seasons, winning three championships in its four seasons. The team will be called the BONDS Flying Roos, with the Australian underwear company BONDS as its title partner.

“We’re incredibly excited to set sail together in this new adventure," Reynolds and Jackman said in a joint statement released through SailGP. "Hugh brings a deep love for and pride in his home country, as well as being an avid fan of sailing. He will also be bringing his overly clingy emotional support human along for the ride. Apologies in advance to Australia. No comment on whether we’re writing this in our BONDS. No further questions.”

It's the latest sports venture for Reynolds, who along with fellow Hollywood actor Rob McElhenney is a co-owner of Wrexham, one of the world's oldest soccer clubs. Reynolds and McElhenney were also part of an investment group that acquired Colombian club La Equidad earlier this year.

The BONDS Flying Roos SailGP Team is expected to make its debut at the Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix starting June 7.

Slingsby, an Olympic gold medalist, said in a release that Jackman and Reynolds bring “unmatched star power, a love for storytelling, and a sharp sense of (humor) that fits perfectly with our team."

"With BONDS joining as our Title Partner and the launch of the BONDS Flying Roos," Slingsby added, "we’re building something distinctly Australian; a team driven by spirit, resilience, and national pride.”

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

FILE - Hugh Jackman, left, and Ryan Reynolds attend the world premiere of Marvel Studios' "Deadpool & Wolverine" on July 22, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

FILE - Actor Hugh Jackman, left, Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy, right, pose during the red carpet event to promote their latest movie "Deadpool & Wolverine" in Seoul, South Korea, July 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn young-joon, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Actors Hugh Jackman, left, Ryan Reynolds, center, and Taylor Kitsch chat as the confetti flies at the world premiere of "X-Men Origins: Wolverine", April 27, 2009, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Actor Hugh Jackman speaks during a panel discussion at the Global Citizen NOW Summit, April 27, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Rangers' Cyriel Dessers celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Scottish Premiership soccer match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Steve Welsh/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

US group including 49ers Enterprises buys majority stake of Glasgow club Rangers

Yarbrough's revenge: How a World Series ring inspired his win for the Yankees over the Dodgers

British rider Simon Yates wins elusive Giro d'Italia title

The Latest

FILE - The Supreme Court is pictured, Jan. 10, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Credit: AP

Supreme Court sides with Catholic charity in religious-rights case over unemployment taxes

3m ago

Trump alleges that, under Biden, 'whoever used the autopen was the president'

5m ago

ECB cuts benchmark interest rate by quarter point as Trump tariffs threaten economy

5m ago

Featured

Banks County 0 mile sign is displayed on Old Federal Road, Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in Carnesville. The boundary between Banks and Franklin mysteriously moved to the east, allowing the Banks sheriff to claim he lives in the county and keep his job as the top lawman. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Who tinkered with a Georgia county border? Line moved behind a powerful sheriff’s house.

Borders don't usually move without any votes or laws, but that's what happened in rural northeast Georgia when a county line shifted around the house of a sheriff.

Westside neighborhoods push back against Georgia Power substation

Residents say the plan to place a substation in historic Vine City is case of environmental injustice.

Presenting the 2024-25 AJC high school athletes of the year

Here are the top athletes in 27 GHSA sports whose performances during the past year led to individual glory and team success.

13m ago