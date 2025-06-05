Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman join Australia SailGP team as co-owners

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman became co-owners of the Australia SailGP team on Thursday.

The “Deadpool & Wolverine” stars joined driver and CEO Tom Slingsby in leading the team's rebrand after several successful seasons, winning three championships in its four seasons. The team will be called the BONDS Flying Roos, with the Australian underwear company BONDS as its title partner.

“We’re incredibly excited to set sail together in this new adventure," Reynolds and Jackman said in a joint statement released through SailGP. "Hugh brings a deep love for and pride in his home country, as well as being an avid fan of sailing. He will also be bringing his overly clingy emotional support human along for the ride. Apologies in advance to Australia. No comment on whether we’re writing this in our BONDS. No further questions.”