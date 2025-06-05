Russian strike kills 5, including 1 year old, hours after Trump calls Putin

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — At least five people, including a one-year-old child, were killed in a Russian drone strike on the northern Ukrainian city of Pryluky overnight, regional governor Viacheslav Chaus said Thursday.

The attack came just hours after Donald Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to Trump, Putin "very strongly" said that Russia will retaliate for Ukraine's weekend drone attacks on Russian military airfields.

Six more people were wounded in the attack and have been hospitalized, Chaus said. According to him, six Shahed-type drones struck residential areas of Pryluky early Thursday morning, causing severe damage to residential buildings.