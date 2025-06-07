Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Russian drones and missiles target Ukraine's eastern city of Kharkiv, killing 3, officials say

A large Russian drone-and-missile attack has targeted Ukraine’s eastern city of Kharkiv, killing at least three people and injuring 21
A view after a Russian attack that hit a residential building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, June 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A view after a Russian attack that hit a residential building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, June 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)
By SAMYA KULLAB and VOLODYMYR YURCHUK – Associated Press
Updated 19 minutes ago

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A large Russian drone-and-missile attack targeted Ukraine's eastern city of Kharkiv on Saturday, killing at least three people and injuring 21, local officials said. The barrage — the latest in near daily widescale attacks — included aerial glide bombs that have become part of a fierce Russian onslaught in the three-year war.

The intensity of the Russian attacks on Ukraine over the past weeks has further dampened hopes that the warring sides could reach a peace deal anytime soon days — especially after Kyiv recently embarrassed the Kremlin with a surprising drone attack on military airfields deep inside Russia.

According to Ukraine’s Air Force, Russia struck with 215 missiles and drones overnight, and Ukrainian air defenses shot down and neutralized 87 drones and seven missiles.

Several other areas in Ukraine were also hit, including the regions of Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, and the city of Ternopil, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said in a post on X.

“To put an end to Russia’s killing and destruction, more pressure on Moscow is required, as are more steps to strengthen Ukraine,” he said.

Kharkiv’s mayor Ihor Terekhov said the attack also damaged 18 apartment buildings and 13 private homes. Terekhov said it was “the most powerful attack” on the city since the full-scale invasion in 2022.

Kharkiv’s regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said two districts in the city were struck with three missiles, five aerial glide bombs and 48 drones. Among the injured were two children, a month and a half old boy and a 14-year old girl, he added.

The attack on Kharkiv comes one day after Russia launched one of the fiercest missile and drone barrages on Ukraine, striking six Ukrainian territories and killing at least killing at least six people and injuring about 80. Among the dead were three emergency responders in Kyiv, one person in Lutsk and two people in Chernihiv.

U.S. President Donald Trump said this week that his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, told him Moscow would respond to Ukraine's attack on Russian military airfields last Sunday.

Trump also said that it might be better to let Ukraine and Russia "fight for a while" before pulling them apart and pursuing peace. Trump's comments were a remarkable detour from his often-stated appeals to stop the war and signaled he may be giving up on recent peace efforts.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

A woman reacts as she looks on a multi-storey building damaged by a Russian strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, June 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Firefighters tackle a blaze after a Russian attack that hit a residential building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, June 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

An elderly man is assisted after a Russian attack that hit a residential building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, June 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Rescuers carry a wounded woman after Russian attack that hit a residential building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, June 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a news conference at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, May 28, 2025.(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Credit: AP

2 killed in Russian attacks on Ukraine as prospects for talks remain uncertain

Russian strike kills 5 in Ukraine, including a 1-year-old, hours after Trump-Putin call

Ukraine's drone attack on Russian air bases is a lesson for the West on its vulnerabilities

The Latest

Vladyslav Plyaka poses for a photo at Capitol Hill neighborhood in Washington, Monday, June 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Credit: AP

Trump promised to welcome more foreign students. Now, they feel targeted on all fronts

1h ago

A ball thrown from the stands causes moment of confusion in Braves-Giants game

1h ago

French Open: No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka faces No. 2 Coco Gauff in the women's final

1h ago

Featured

The Atlanta Beltline has plans for a $3 million pilot program to bring autonomous vehicles to the Westside Trail. Beltline officials have proposed a 12-month trial featuring four driverless shuttles from Beep. (Handout)

Credit: Handout

Atlanta Beltline’s driverless vehicle pilot program a go

12-month trial will bring autonomous shuttles to Westside Trail during World Cup.

5 disturbing stats about the Braves’ struggles

If the Braves are going to turn this around, it needs to happen soon.

Federal cuts, rising costs force Georgia schools into hard financial choices

Georgia school systems are looking for places to trim their budgets as financial challenges loom. One superintendent warned they're “on a collision course to insolvency.”