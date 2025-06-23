Nation & World News
Russian attacks on Ukraine kill at least 5 and injure over a dozen

A Russian drone and missile attack on Ukraine's capital has killed at least four people and injured others as rescuers searched a collapsed apartment building for survivors
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in an apartment building after Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, early Monday, June 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

By JUSTIN SPIKE – Associated Press
7 minutes ago

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian drone and missile attack on Ukraine's capital overnight killed at least four people and injured others, according to Ukraine's emergency services, as rescue workers and firefighters sought to remove people they believed trapped under debris in a partially collapsed apartment building.

The strikes came nearly a week after a combined Russian attack on Ukraine last Tuesday killed 28 people in Kyiv, 23 of them in a residential building that collapsed after sustaining a direct hit by a missile. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called that attack one of the biggest bombardments of the war, now in its fourth year.

In the early hours of Monday, drones and missiles hit residential areas, hospitals and sports infrastructure in numerous districts across Kyiv, emergency services said, with the most severe damage occurring in the Shevchenkivskyi district, where one section of a five-story apartment building collapsed.

Four people were confirmed dead in the attack on the building while 10 others had been rescued, emergency services said, adding they believed others were still trapped beneath the debris.

Another person was killed and eight injured in the city of Bila Tserkva in the Kyiv region, around 85 kilometers (53 miles) southwest of the capital.

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

