Russian attacks kill 3 as drones hit Kharkiv and other parts of Ukraine

Russian forces launched a large-scale drone assault across Ukraine overnight Wednesday, killing three people and wounding 64 more, Ukrainian officials said
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, a view after a Russian attack that hit a residential building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 11, 2025. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

Updated 24 minutes ago

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces launched a fresh drone assault across Ukraine overnight Wednesday, killing three people and wounding 64 more, Ukrainian officials said.

One of the hardest-hit areas was the city of Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine, where 17 attack drones struck two residential districts, said Mayor Ihor Terekhov. Emergency crews, municipal workers and volunteers worked through the night to extinguish fires, rescue residents from burning homes, and restore gas, electricity and water services.

“Those are ordinary sites of peaceful life — those that should never be targeted,” Terekhov wrote on Telegram.

Three people were confirmed killed, according to Kharkiv regional head Oleh Syniehubov. In a statement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 64 people had been injured and reiterated his calls for greater international pressure on Moscow.

"Every new day now brings new vile Russian attacks, and almost every strike is telling," he said. “We must not be afraid or postpone new decisions that could make things more difficult for Russia. Without this, they will not engage in genuine diplomacy. And this depends primarily on the United States and other world leaders. Everyone who has called for an end to the killings and for diplomacy must act.”

Kharkiv has been frequently targeted in recent months as Russia launched repeated large-scale drone and missile attacks on civilian infrastructure.

Moscow's forces have deployed high numbers of drones and missiles in recent days, with a record bombardment of almost 500 drones on Monday and a wave of 315 drones and seven missiles overnight on Tuesday.

The attacks come despite discussions of a potential ceasefire. The two sides traded memoranda at direct peace talks in Istanbul on June 2 that set out conditions. However, the inclusion of clauses that both sides see as nonstarters make any quick deal unlikely.

Wednesday's strikes also caused widespread destruction in Kharkiv's Slobidskyi and Osnovianskyi districts, hitting apartment buildings, private homes, playgrounds, industrial sites and public transport. Images from the scene published by Ukraine’s Emergency Service on Telegram showed burning apartments, shattered windows and firefighters battling the blaze.

“We stand strong. We help one another. And we will endure,” Terekhov said. “Kharkiv is Ukraine. And it cannot be broken.” Ukraine's airforce said that 85 attack and decoy drones were fired over the country overnight. Air defense systems intercepted 40 of the drones, while nine more failed to reach their targets without causing damage.

Firefighters tackle a blaze after a Russian attack that hit a residential building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)

Firefighters tackle a blaze after a Russian attack that hit a residential building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, a firefighter tackles a blaze after a Russian attack that hit a private house in Odesa region, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 11, 2025. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

