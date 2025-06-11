Nation & World News
Russia drones hit Kharkiv and other parts of Ukraine, killing 2

Russian forces launched a large-scale drone assault across Ukraine overnight Wednesday, killing two people and wounding 60 more, Ukrainian officials said
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, a view after a Russian attack that hit a residential building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 11, 2025. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

Updated 23 minutes ago

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces launched a large-scale drone assault across Ukraine overnight Wednesday, killing two people and wounding 60 more, Ukrainian officials said.

Eighty-five Shahed-type drones and decoy UAVs targeted the northeastern city of Kharkiv and other areas, the Ukrainian Air Force said.

Air defense systems intercepted 40 of the drones, and nine more were lost from radar or jammed.

One of the hardest-hit areas was Kharkiv, where 17 attack drones struck two residential districts, according to Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

“Those are ordinary sites of peaceful life — those that should never be targeted,” Terekhov wrote on Telegram.

Two people were confirmed killed and at least 60 injured, including nine children aged between 2 and 15, according to regional head Oleh Syniehubov.

Emergency crews, municipal workers and volunteers worked through the night to extinguish fires, rescue residents from burning homes, and restore gas, electricity and water service.

The strikes also caused widespread destruction in the Slobidskyi and Osnovianskyi districts, hitting apartment buildings, private homes, playgrounds, industrial sites and public transport. Images from the scene published by Ukraine’s Emergency Service on Telegram showed burning apartments, shattered windows and firefighters battling the blaze.

Kharkiv has been targeted frequently in recent months as Russian launches intense drone and missile attacks on civilian infrastructure.

“We stand strong. We help one another. And we will endure,” Terekhov said. “Kharkiv is Ukraine. And it cannot be broken.”

Firefighters tackle a blaze after a Russian attack that hit a residential building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)

Firefighters tackle a blaze after a Russian attack that hit a residential building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, a firefighter tackles a blaze after a Russian attack that hit a private house in Odesa region, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 11, 2025. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

Smoke rises after Russian drone strike on Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Pedestrians pass by an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei index at a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, June 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)

In May 2023, callers to the Atlanta 911 call center waited an average of 19 seconds before speaking with an operator. Last month, the average wait time dropped to just over six seconds. (Arvin Temkar/AJC 2023 photo)

