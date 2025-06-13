Russell Westbrook won't exercise $3.5 million option for next season, AP source says

Russell Westbrook will not be exercising his $3.5 million player option with the Denver Nuggets for next season and will instead become a free agent, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Friday.

The decision doesn't necessarily mean that Westbrook won't be back with the Nuggets, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because neither side revealed the decision publicly.

NBA reporter Marc Stein first reported Westbrook's decision, which was later confirmed by ESPN and The Denver Post, among others.