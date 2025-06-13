Nation & World News
Russell Westbrook won't exercise $3.5 million option for next season, AP source says

Russell Westbrook will not be exercising his $3.5 million player option with the Denver Nuggets for next season and will instead become a free agent, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Friday
Denver Nuggets' Russell Westbrook (4) stands on the court late in the second half of Game 7 in the Western Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Sunday, May 18, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Denver Nuggets' Russell Westbrook (4) stands on the court late in the second half of Game 7 in the Western Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Sunday, May 18, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)
By TIM REYNOLDS – Associated Press
43 minutes ago

Russell Westbrook will not be exercising his $3.5 million player option with the Denver Nuggets for next season and will instead become a free agent, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Friday.

The decision doesn't necessarily mean that Westbrook won't be back with the Nuggets, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because neither side revealed the decision publicly.

NBA reporter Marc Stein first reported Westbrook's decision, which was later confirmed by ESPN and The Denver Post, among others.

Westbrook averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Nuggets this season — his 17th in the NBA — and helped Denver reach the second round of the playoffs, falling in seven games to eventual Western Conference champion Oklahoma City.

He underwent surgery after the season to repair multiple ligament tears in his right hand, an issue he played through during the season. At that time, Westbrook posted in his newsletter than he was “grateful for everyone’s support all year and I can’t wait to be back out there at 100% soon. The comeback is already in motion.”

That would indicate that he is planning to play somewhere next season.

Westbrook is a nine-time All-Star, nine-time All-NBA selection and won the MVP award after the 2016-17 season. He’s also part of the NBA’s 75th anniversary team and has averaged 21.2 points and eight assists per game over his career.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba

Denver Nuggets' Russell Westbrook, right, talks with Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, left, after Game 7 in the Western Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs, Sunday, May 18, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) defends against a shot by Oklahoma City Thunder's Cason Wallace (22) in the first half of Game 7 in the Western Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs, Sunday, May 18, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nick Chubb, who is expected to sign with the Houston Texans on Monday, left the University of Georgia as the school’s second all-time leading rusher, behind only Herschel Walker. (Jeff Sentel/DawgNation)

Ex-UGA star Nick Chubb expected to sign with new NFL team Monday, per report

Nick Chubb, a former University of Georgia and Cleveland Browns running back, is expected to sign with the Houston Texans, per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Game 2: Thunder open another big lead and keep control, topping Pacers 123-107 to even NBA Finals

Through 2 Finals games, it's clear that the moment isn't too big for OKC's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept missiles over Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, June 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Tomer Neuberg)

Credit: AP

Toi Cliatt, Trina Martin and her son, Gabe Watson, say they were traumatized when an FBI SWAT team raided their Atlanta home by mistake in 2017. (Courtesy of Institute for Justice)

Credit: Courtesy Institute for Justice

