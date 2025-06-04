Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Rory McIlroy explains decision to duck media at PGA, saying he didn't want to discuss driver issue

Rory McIlroy has explained his decision not to speak to the media during last month's PGA Championship
Rory McIlroy signs autographs for young fans during the pro-am at the Canadian Open Golf golf tournament, Wednesday, June 4, 2025, in Caledon, Ontario. (Peter Power/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Rory McIlroy signs autographs for young fans during the pro-am at the Canadian Open Golf golf tournament, Wednesday, June 4, 2025, in Caledon, Ontario. (Peter Power/The Canadian Press via AP)
32 minutes ago

CALEDON, Ontario (AP) — Rory McIlroy explained his decision not to speak to the media during last month's PGA Championship, saying Wednesday he was annoyed that news had leaked about his driver failing to pass inspection before the tournament.

McIlroy said the results of equipment tests are supposed to be confidential and noted that Scottie Scheffler's driver had also failed before the championship, but that was not reported until afterward. Scheffler revealed after he won the PGA for his third major title that he had been forced to use a backup driver.

“I didn’t want to get up there and say something that I regretted,” McIlroy said in a news conference at the Canadian Open, which begins Thursday. “I’m trying to protect Scottie. I don’t want to mention his name. I’m trying to protect TaylorMade. I’m trying to protect the USGA, PGA of America, myself.”

It was a strange week for McIlroy, who arrived at the PGA as the most celebrated player in golf after he completed the career Grand Slam with his triumph at the Masters. Instead of taking a victory lap at Quail Hollow — a course where he has won four times — McIlroy was in a bad mood all week, and his refusal to discuss the driver test was much debated.

McIlroy gave a day-by-day breakdown of his decisions not to talk to reporters, saying he wanted to practice after his poor first round. He finished his second round late and wanted to put his daughter, Poppy, to bed. He didn't want to talk about his driver, he was tired after his weather-delayed third round, and after his week concluded with a tie for 47th place, he just wanted to go home.

He reiterated that PGA Tour players are not required to speak to the media.

“I talk to the media a lot,” McIlroy said. “I think there should be an understanding that this is a two-way street, and as much as we need to speak to you guys — we understand the benefit that comes from you being here and giving us the platform and everything else, I understand that — but again, I’ve been beating this drum for a long time.

“If they want to make it mandatory, that’s fine, but in our rules it says that it’s not, and until the day that that’s maybe written into the regulations, you’re going to have guys skip from time to time, and that’s well within our rights.”

McIlroy also declined to talk to reporters after he blew a late lead and lost to Bryson DeChambeau in last year's U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2.

He's a two-time winner of the Canadian Open, and he skipped a PGA Tour signature event last week at the Memorial to play in Canada as his tuneup for next week's U.S. Open at Oakmont.

Whether he'll be interested in discussing his performance at the storied western Pennsylvania venue remains to be seen.

“If we all wanted to, we could all bypass you guys and we could just go on this,” McIlroy said, holding up his phone. “We could go on social media and we could talk about our round and do it our own way.

“We understand that that’s not ideal for you guys and there’s a bigger dynamic at play here.”

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Rory McIlroy watches his ball after a swing during the pro-am at the Canadian Open Golf golf tournament, Wednesday, June 4, 2025, in Caledon, Ontario. (Peter Power/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Rory McIlroy approaches the green during the pro-am at the Canadian Open Golf golf tournament, Wednesday, June 4, 2025, in Caledon, Ontario. (Peter Power/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Rory McIlroy looks on during the pro-am at the Canadian Open Golf golf tournament, Wednesday, June 4, 2025, in Caledon, Ontario. (Peter Power/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Jordan Spieth prepares to hit an approach shot on the sixth hole during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, May 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: AP

Jordan Spieth ignores caddie's smart advice and makes birdie from rough at Memorial

Scottie Scheffler has flawless card and surges into lead at the Memorial

Scottie Scheffler joins Tiger Woods as only repeat winners at Memorial

The Latest

Military tanks and other military vehicles are transported via railroad to Washington, D.C. for an upcoming parade for the Army's 250th anniversary, Monday, June 2, 2025, at Fort Cavazos near Killeen, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Credit: AP

Army leaders defend parade and border spending as Congress presses for answers

10m ago

French Open: Novak Djokovic beats Alexander Zverev to set up a semifinal showdown with Jannik Sinner

17m ago

Trump tax bill will add $2.4 trillion to the deficit and leave 10.9 million more uninsured, CBO says

24m ago

Featured

Dave Wilkinson of the Atlanta Police Foundation addressed questions about the Public Safety Training Center facility, its location and the concerns of the community, 2021. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Court orders Atlanta Police Foundation to release training center records

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane C. Barwick ordered all documents related to the training center be handed over within 30 days.

Surplus tax refunds of up to $500 are on their way to Georgia residents

Extra tax refunds should begin arriving for eligible Georgians as soon as this week.

County officers accused of corruption in third lawsuit alleging phony murder charges

A Floyd County man cleared of murder after more than 22 years in prison is suing the county and investigators he says set him up.