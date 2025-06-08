Nations League final goes to penalties with Portugal and Spain level at 2-2 after extra time

MUNICH (AP) — The Nations League final is going to penalty kicks after Spain and Portugal failed to score in extra time after their showdown had ended 2-2 in normal time.
Cristiano Ronaldo sent the match to extra time on Sunday when he equalized in the 61st minute with his record-extending 138th goal for Portugal.
It came after Mikel Oyarzabal had given Spain a 2-1 halftime lead. Oyarzabal squeezed the ball past Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa in the 45th after Pedri played him in.
Martin Zubimendi had broken the deadlock in the 21st with a tap in when Portugal’s defense failed to deal with Lamine Yamal’s cross, then Nuno Mendes leveled five minutes later when he drilled a low shot inside the far post.
The 40-year-old Ronaldo went off to a standing ovation and a hug from coach Roberto Martínez in the 88th.
Earlier, Kylian Mbappé led France to third place with a 2-0 win over host nation Germany in Stuttgart.
The Real Madrid star scored one goal and set up the other for Michael Olise as France recovered from a lethargic first half.
