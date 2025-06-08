Nations League final goes to penalties with Portugal and Spain level at 2-2 after extra time

MUNICH (AP) — The Nations League final is going to penalty kicks after Spain and Portugal failed to score in extra time after their showdown had ended 2-2 in normal time.

Cristiano Ronaldo sent the match to extra time on Sunday when he equalized in the 61st minute with his record-extending 138th goal for Portugal.

It came after Mikel Oyarzabal had given Spain a 2-1 halftime lead. Oyarzabal squeezed the ball past Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa in the 45th after Pedri played him in.