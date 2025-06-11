Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Roman Anthony's first MLB hit and sliding catch lead Red Sox to victory over Rays

Roman Anthony hit a two-run double for his first major league hit and added a sliding catch in right field to help the Boston Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1
Boston Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony makes the catch on a fly out by Tampa Bay Rays' Jonathan Aranda during the sixth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Boston Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony makes the catch on a fly out by Tampa Bay Rays' Jonathan Aranda during the sixth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By JIMMY GOLEN – Associated Press
7 minutes ago

BOSTON (AP) — Roman Anthony, the top prospect in baseball, hit a two-run double for his first major league hit and added a sliding catch in right field to help the Boston Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 on Tuesday night.

One night after his MLB debut, when he went hitless and committed an error in an 11-inning loss, Anthony went 1 for 4 with his family in the stands and gave Boston a 2-0 lead in the first inning with a sharp double to left. Trevor Story added two hits for the Red Sox, including a solo homer over the Green Monster and onto Lansdowne Street.

Lucas Giolito, who gave up seven runs to the Angels in his last start — four of them before recording his first out — picked up his first win in five starts. Giolito (2-1) limited Tampa Bay to one unearned run — thanks to his own errant pickoff throw — on three hits and three walks while striking out four over six innings.

Greg Weissert pitched the ninth for his first save.

Ryan Pepio (3-6) gave up three runs on five hits and two walks, striking out nine in 5 2/3 innings for Tampa Bay.

Key moment

Boston took the lead for good in the first when Rafael Devers singled with one out in the first, went to third on Carlos Narváez's double and scored when Anthony lined a double to left.

Key stat

Story has four consecutive multihit games. He was batting .267 on June 5 before going .141 over the next month to drop his average to .217.

Up next

Tampa RHP Zack Littell (6-5) faces Boston RHP Walker Buehler (4-4) in the series finale.

__

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Boston Red Sox rookie Roman Anthony runs down the first base line on his two RBI double, his first major league hit, during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Boston Red Sox rookie Roman Anthony is congratulated after his two RBI double, his first major league hit, after the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Boston Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito delivers during a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Boston Red Sox' Trevor Story watches the flight of his solo home run off Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Ryan Pepiot during the sixth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Boston Red Sox's catcher Carlos Narváez hits a three run home run against the New York Yankees during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 8, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: AP

Red Sox hit 5 home runs and overcome 2 by Judge in 11-7 win over Yankees

Top prospect Roman Anthony goes hitless with RBI groundout in MLB debut for the Red Sox

Eugenio Suárez's 2-run double caps Diamondbacks' seven-run ninth in 11-10 win over Braves

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Rights group says global brands are at risk of links to forced labor in China's minerals industry

4m ago

Daughter of accused Gilgo Beach killer believes her father ‘most likely’ did it, new film says

6m ago

Los Angeles mayor imposes curfew on downtown following increased nighttime violence

12m ago

Featured

In May 2023, callers to the Atlanta 911 call center waited an average of 19 seconds before speaking with an operator. Last month, the average wait time dropped to just over six seconds. (Arvin Temkar/AJC 2023 photo)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlanta’s 911 system was failing. A year later, it’s picking up the pace.

The Atlanta E911 call center has improved, answering 90% of calls within the 20-second standard.

Lois Reitzes’ 46-year run at WABE ends on a high note

Lois Reitzes found a second act with 'City Lights' as an arts and culture interviewer after 36 years as WABE's classical music host but at age 71, felt it was time to bow out.

GHSA set to make 3-school athletes ineligible, tightens transfer rules

Georgia high school athletes who change schools twice after the ninth grade will be ineligible for a year under new GHSA bylaws expected to get final approval next month.