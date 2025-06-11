Roman Anthony's first MLB hit and sliding catch lead Red Sox to victory over Rays

BOSTON (AP) — Roman Anthony, the top prospect in baseball, hit a two-run double for his first major league hit and added a sliding catch in right field to help the Boston Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 on Tuesday night.

One night after his MLB debut, when he went hitless and committed an error in an 11-inning loss, Anthony went 1 for 4 with his family in the stands and gave Boston a 2-0 lead in the first inning with a sharp double to left. Trevor Story added two hits for the Red Sox, including a solo homer over the Green Monster and onto Lansdowne Street.

Lucas Giolito, who gave up seven runs to the Angels in his last start — four of them before recording his first out — picked up his first win in five starts. Giolito (2-1) limited Tampa Bay to one unearned run — thanks to his own errant pickoff throw — on three hits and three walks while striking out four over six innings.