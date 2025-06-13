Rockies visit the Braves on 3-game road win streak

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -299, Rockies +238; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies will try to keep a three-game road win streak going when they take on the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta has a 17-14 record in home games and a 29-38 record overall. The Braves have a 25-14 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Colorado is 13-55 overall and 6-28 in road games. The Rockies have a 3-12 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Braves with 14 home runs while slugging .468. Austin Riley is 13 for 43 with three doubles, a home run and two RBIs over the last 10 games.

Hunter Goodman leads the Rockies with 11 home runs while slugging .510. Tyler Freeman is 12 for 28 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 2-8, .216 batting average, 4.12 ERA, outscored by five runs

Rockies: 4-6, .260 batting average, 5.87 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (arm), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Stuart Fairchild: 10-Day IL (finger), Ignacio Alvarez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

Rockies: Ezequiel Tovar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tanner Gordon: 15-Day IL (oblique), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Gomber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.