Rockies snap streak of 22 straight series losses dating to '24 with 3-2 win over Marlins

The Colorado Rockies ended a streak of 22 consecutive series losses dating to last year, beating the Miami Marlins 3-2 Tuesday night as Hunter Goodman homered for the third time in two games
Colorado Rockies' Hunter Goodman (15) is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, June 3, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Colorado Rockies' Hunter Goodman (15) is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, June 3, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Updated 38 minutes ago

MIAMI (AP) — The Colorado Rockies ended a streak of 22 consecutive series losses dating to last year, beating the Miami Marlins 3-2 Tuesday night as Hunter Goodman homered for the third time in two games.

Colorado, a major league-worst 11-50, won consecutive games for just the second time this year after beating Atlanta on April 30 and San Francisco the next day. The Rockies go for a series sweep against the Marlins on Wednesday.

Goodman hit his 10th homer of the season in the eighth inning as the Rockies ended a run of 19 series losses this season. He had two homers in a 6-4 win over Miami on Monday. Goodman went 2 for 4 with his 12th double of the season. Tyler Freeman had three hits and Jordan Beck two.

The Rockies tied the game in the fifth on Beck's RBI single and Thairo Estrada's sacrifice fly.

Victor Vodnik (1-1) worked 1 1/3 innings of relief for the win. Seth Halvorsen retired three pinch hitters in the ninth and earned his third save.

Colorado center fielder Brenton Doyle ended the game with a running catch at the wall to retire Heriberto Hernández.

Anthony Bender (1-4) gave up Goodman's homer. The 30-year-old right-hander had not allowed a homer since Aug. 10, 2024.

Chase Dollander was reinstated from the injured list and started for the Rockies. The 23-year-old lasted three innings and 59 pitches, giving up RBI singles to Jesús Sánchez and Kyle Stowers.

Sánchez had two hits for Miami, which has lost three in a row and seven of eight.

Miami's Sandy Alcantara matched his longest start of the year, working six innings, but didn't figure in the decision for the second straight game after seven straight losses.

Key moment

With two outs in the Marlins’ seventh, Xavier Edwards and Sánchez singled. Vodnik relieved and got Agustín Ramírez on a tapper back to the mound.

Key stat

Eight of Goodman’s homers have come on the road.

Up next

Colorado LHP Kyle Freeland (0-8, 5.72) faces Miami's LHP Cal Quantrill (3-5, 5.84) in Wednesday's series finale.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Colorado Rockies left fielder Jordan Beck, left, center fielder Brenton Doyle, center and right fielder Mickey Moniak (22) celebrate after the Rockies defeated the Miami Marlins in a baseball game, Tuesday, June 3, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman high-fives with his teammates after the Rockies defeated the Miami Marlins in a baseball game, Tuesday, June 3, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Colorado Rockies' Hunter Goodman hits a solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, June 3, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Miami Marlins' Jesus Sanchez drops his bat after hitting a RBI single to score Nick Fortes during the third inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Tuesday, June 3, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: AP

Community protesters confront law enforcement officers as federal agents conduct an operation in Minneapolis, on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. (Kerem Yücel/Minnesota Public Radio via AP)

Credit: AP

Dave Wilkinson of the Atlanta Police Foundation addressed questions about the Public Safety Training Center facility, its location and the concerns of the community, 2021. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

