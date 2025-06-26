Breaking: Possible meteor spotted over Georgia and nearby states, reports say
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Rockies promote owner's son to leadership role amid one of worst MLB starts

The Colorado Rockies are promoting the oldest son of team owner Dick Monfort amid one of the worst starts in baseball history
Walker Monfort, who was named as executive vice president of the Colorado Rockies Thursday, June 25, 2025, and will assume the role of president and chief operating officer at season's end, talks to fans before a baseball game Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Walker Monfort, who was named as executive vice president of the Colorado Rockies Thursday, June 25, 2025, and will assume the role of president and chief operating officer at season's end, talks to fans before a baseball game Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
1 hour ago

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies have promoted the oldest son of team owner Dick Monfort amid one of the worst starts in baseball history.

Walker Monfort was named executive vice president of the Rockies on Thursday and will immediately begin leading the team alongside outgoing President and COO Greg Feasel, who is stepping down at the end of this year after 30 seasons in their front office, the team announced.

The Rockies went into Thursday's home game against the Los Angeles Dodgers with an 18-62 record. Colorado's 81st game marked the midpoint of its regular season.

Walker Monfort, 38, who had been the team’s vice president of corporate partnerships since 2015, will officially assume Feasel's responsibilities by January.

Feasel joined the Rockies in 1995 as vice president of sales and marketing. He was promoted to executive vice president and chief operating officer in 2010 and club president in April 2021.

“Greg has been a pillar of this organization since its earliest days,” Rockies owner Dick Monfort said. “His leadership and vision helped shape not only the Colorado Rockies organization, but the entire baseball community throughout the Rocky Mountain region. He has been instrumental in our many successes over the years and has been a strong and steady presence throughout the past three decades."

Feasel said it is bittersweet to be stepping aside, but that it was something he had discussed with the owner for several years.

Walker Monfort began his career with the Rockies at an entry level, gaining hands-on experience across multiple departments, including the grounds crew, gameday promotions, ticketing and visiting clubhouse from 2006-2009. He officially joined the front office in a full-time capacity in late 2009, working in minor league operations and player development through 2013.

“While we thank Greg for his impact and service, we are excited to turn the page into our next chapter with Walker,” Dick Monfort said. ”He brings a deep understanding of this organization, earned through his 20 years of experience working both within and alongside every department of our operation. He offers a fresh, forward-looking mindset, and we’re confident his perspective, experience and leadership will benefit the club in the months and years to come."

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Walker Monfort, the Colorado Rockies vice president of corporate sponsorships, talks with onlookers before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Minnesota Timberwolves minority owners Marc Lore, middle left, and Alex Rodriguez, middle right, watch during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Dec. 19, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)

Credit: AP

NBA owners unanimously approve $1.5B sale of Wolves, WNBA's Lynx from Taylor to Lore-Rodriguez group

MICHAEL CUNNINGHAM

Weekend Reflections: Braves still can’t be trusted

Chris Sale is on the shelf, Dream get back on track, why Hawks can’t copy OKC’s title formula

Jacob deGrom flirts with a perfect game, then a no-hitter with the Rangers

The Latest

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a news conference at the Pentagon, Thursday, June 26, 2025 in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)

Credit: AP

Trump officials give their first classified briefing to Congress on the Iran strikes

8m ago

Prosecutors tell judge government plans to deport Abrego Garcia to a country that's not El Salvador

13m ago

More refunds are being sent to Fortnite players 'tricked' into unwanted purchases. How you can apply

15m ago

Featured

Cabbagetown resident Nadia Giordani stands in the door of her 300-square-foot tiny home in her backyard that she uses as a short-term rental to help her pay for rising property taxes in the area. (Riley Bunch/AJC)

Credit: Riley Bunch/riley.bunch@ajc.com

Inside Atlanta’s long-term debate over short-term rentals

Atlanta leaders have spent years trying to regulate app housing rentals while relying on them to support city tourism.

Couple acquitted of child abuse sue officers, doctors and DFCS

A Georgia couple says DFCS, officers and doctors ignored signs their child was sick and wrongly accused them of abuse, leading to jail time and family separation.

How AI is revolutionizing ATL’s international terminal

A new automated customs process for Americans is just one of many possible applications of AI technology that are being explored at the Atlanta airport.