Rockies bring Gomber off IL for start against Braves and option rookie Agnos to Triple-A Albuquerque

ATLANTA (AP) — The Colorado Rockies reinstated left-hander Austin Gomber from the 60-day injured list before his start in Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves.
Gomber was placed on the IL with a sore left shoulder on March 27. He was 5-12 with a 4.75 ERA in 30 starts in 2024. Gomber posted a 2.25 ERA in three rehab games in the minors.
The Rockies optioned rookie right-hander Zach Agnos to Triple-A Albuquerque. Agnos, 24, was 0-3 with a 5.48 ERA and four saves in 20 games. He allowed a combined seven runs in 1 1/3 innings with five walks in his last two appearances.
Colorado transferred right-hander Ryan Feltner (back spasms) to the 60-day injured list. He was placed on the 15-day IL on April 29.
