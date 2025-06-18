Georgia News
Riley's sacrifice fly in 10th inning caps Braves' comeback for 5-4 win over Mets

Austin Riley hit a bases-loaded sacrifice fly to deep center field in the 10th inning, lifting the Atlanta Braves to a 5-4 comeback win over the New York Mets
Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson (28) hits a single RBI in the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Tuesday, June 17, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

By CHARLES ODUM – Associated Press
26 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Austin Riley hit a bases-loaded sacrifice fly to deep center field in the 10th inning, lifting the Atlanta Braves to a 5-4 comeback win over the New York Mets on Tuesday night.

Marcell Ozuna tied the score with a three-run double in the eighth, and the Braves rebounded from a 10-1 loss at home Sunday to lowly Colorado. Atlanta has won four of five.

New York, which leads the NL East, has dropped four in a row for the first time this season.

Luke Williams opened the bottom of the 10th on second as the automatic runner. He scampered to third on a wild pitch from Huascar Brazobán (3-2) when catcher Francisco Alvarez made an ill-advised throw to second with Williams hung up between bases. Brazobán walked Matt Olson to load the bases, and Riley's flyball allowed Williams to score easily.

Raisel Iglesias (4-5) pitched a perfect inning for the win.

Tyrone Taylor homered and drove in three runs, and Juan Soto also homered as the Mets built a 4-1 lead.

Soto singled in the ninth off Dylan Lee but was doubled off first base after Ronald Acuña Jr. caught Pete Alonzo's drive at the right-field wall.

The first pitch was delayed 56 minutes by rain.

Key moment

The Braves loaded the bases with no outs in the eighth with three singles off starter David Peterson and reliever Reed Garrett. Olson struck out against Garrett, and Riley hit a pop fly to shallow right field before Ozuna's double off Garrett tied the game.

Key stat

According to research from the Elias Sports Bureau provided by the Braves, their 71st game of the season was the latest they've played their first game against a division opponent in 25 years. During the 2000 season, they played their first game against the Montreal Expos in their 76st game.

Up next

Braves left-hander Chris Sale (4-4, 2.79 ERA) will face Mets right-hander Paul Blackburn (0-0, 6.75) on Wednesday night. Sale had his scheduled start Sunday against Colorado pushed back so he would be available against the Mets.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

New York Mets pitcher David Peterson (23) delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, June 17, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

New York Mets' Juan Soto (22) watches his solo home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, June 17, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

New York Mets' Juan Soto (22) celebrates his solo home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, June 17, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

New York Mets' Juan Soto, left, Ronny Mauricio, middle, and Francisco Lindor, right, celebrate Soto's solo home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, June 17, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

