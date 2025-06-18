Riley's sacrifice fly in 10th inning caps Braves' comeback for 5-4 win over Mets

Luke Williams opened the bottom of the 10th on second as the automatic runner. He scampered to third on a wild pitch from Huascar Brazobán (3-2) when catcher Francisco Alvarez made an ill-advised throw to second with Williams hung up between bases. Brazobán walked Matt Olson to load the bases, and Riley's flyball allowed Williams to score easily.

Raisel Iglesias (4-5) pitched a perfect inning for the win.

Tyrone Taylor homered and drove in three runs, and Juan Soto also homered as the Mets built a 4-1 lead.

Soto singled in the ninth off Dylan Lee but was doubled off first base after Ronald Acuña Jr. caught Pete Alonzo's drive at the right-field wall.

The first pitch was delayed 56 minutes by rain.

Key moment

The Braves loaded the bases with no outs in the eighth with three singles off starter David Peterson and reliever Reed Garrett. Olson struck out against Garrett, and Riley hit a pop fly to shallow right field before Ozuna's double off Garrett tied the game.

Key stat

According to research from the Elias Sports Bureau provided by the Braves, their 71st game of the season was the latest they've played their first game against a division opponent in 25 years. During the 2000 season, they played their first game against the Montreal Expos in their 76st game.

Up next

Braves left-hander Chris Sale (4-4, 2.79 ERA) will face Mets right-hander Paul Blackburn (0-0, 6.75) on Wednesday night. Sale had his scheduled start Sunday against Colorado pushed back so he would be available against the Mets.

