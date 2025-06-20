Nation & World News
Richards' 2nd-half goal lifts US over Saudi Arabia 1-0 and into CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals

Defender Chris Richards scored with a flick of the ball off a second-half free kick to lift the United States to a 1-0 win over Saudi Arabia, sending the Americans on to the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals
United States' Chris Richards (3) celebrates his goal against Saudi Arabia during a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match, Thursday, June 19, 2025, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

By JIM VERTUNO – Associated Press
1 hour ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Defender Chris Richards scored with a flick of the ball off a second-half free kick to lift the United States to a 1-0 win over Saudi Arabia on Thursday night, sending the Americans on to the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals.

Richards tracked the ball as it flew into the box on a curving free kick from Sebastian Berhalter in the 62nd minute to tap the ball with his left foot past Saudi Arabia goalkeeper Nawaf Al Aquidi.

The win and the 1-1 draw between Trinidad and Tobago and Haiti in Group D's other match Thursday in Houston, clinched a knockout berth for the Americans, who improved to 42 wins, one loss and five draws in group play. The U.S. has won its group in 16 of 17 Gold Cups, and closes Group D play on Sunday against Haiti at Arlington, Texas.

U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino stuck with the same lineup that produced a 5-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday, the first time he made no changes in consecutive matches since taking over the program last October. But playing against No. 58 Saudi Arabia, the 16th-ranked Americans showed little of the attack firepower they displayed against the No. 100 Soca Warriors.

The match saw few real chances on goal by either team. The Americans had just one shot in the first half. Richards' speed to track back to cover for Alex Freeman's mistake and block a shot kept Saudi Arabia from a 1-0 lead.

Matt Freese got his second consecutive start in goal for the U.S. and third in four matches as he appears to have displaced Matt Turner.

The Gold Cup represents the last competitive test for the Americans ahead of the 2026 World Cup. As co-host with Mexico and Canada, the U.S. is an automatic qualifier for the World Cup.

The Americans limped into the Gold Cup on a four-match losing streak that included a 4-0 rout by Switzerland in their final tune-up. And with many of the top players either sitting out this tournament for personal reasons, injuries or playing in the Club World Cup, Pochettino selected a roster full of relatively untested and unproven players.

Missing the tournament for the U.S. are regulars Christian Pulisic, Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie, Tim Weah, Gio Reyna, Antonee Robinson, Folarin Balogun and Sergiño Dest,

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

United States' Patrick Agyemang (24) leaps between Saudi Arabia's Abdulelah Alamri (4) and Ali Majrashi (26) and heads the ball towards the goal during a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match, Thursday, June 19, 2025, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Saudi Arabia's Nawaf Alaqidi (1) and Abdulelah Alamri (4) look to block a shot by United States' Chris Richards, left, during a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match, Thursday, June 19, 2025, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Saudi Arabia's Firas Alburaikan (9) works the ball against the United States during a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match, Thursday, June 19, 2025, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

United States' Sebastian Berhalter (8) is grabbed by Saudi Arabia's Ziyad Aljohani, left, during a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match, Thursday, June 19, 2025, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

United States midfielder Diego Luna (10) brings the ball up the field against Trinidad and Tobago forward Rio Cardines (17) during the second half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, June 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) rebounds over Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort during the second half of Game 6 of the NBA Finals basketball series, Thursday, June 19, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat speaks during a press interview at the district attorney's office in Atlanta on Friday, July 12, 2024. Public safety officials presented findings from a report on repeat offenders. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Fulton sheriff takes county to court in spending feud

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat is suing the county over what he says is unconstitutional meddling in the way he spends funds for his office.

