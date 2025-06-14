Rhyne Howard's 36 points and 9 3-pointers lead Dream past the Sky 88-70

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Rhyne Howard made a career-high nine 3-pointers and finished with a season-high 36 points, Brittney Griner moved into second place on the WNBA career blocks list, and the Atlanta Dream beat the Chicago Sky 88-70 on Friday night.
Howard broke the franchise record for 3-pointers in a game, topping Renee Montgomery's eight in 2018.
Griner blocked a shot by Elizabeth Williams late in the third quarter to move into a tie with Lisa Leslie (822). Griner added another in the fourth to sit alone in second, trailing Margo Dydek's record 877.
Howard, who was scoreless in the first quarter, had 11 points in the third quarter to help Atlanta take a 58-54 lead. She ended the third with a jumper from the free-throw line and began the fourth with a 3-pointer for a seven-point lead. Howard added another 3-pointer with 8:18 remaining for the first double-digit lead of the game at 66-56.
Howard also scored 11 points during Atlanta’s 18-3 run in the fourth to take a 79-59 lead.
Allisha Gray had 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Atlanta (7-3). Brionna Jones added 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Jordin Canada scored 12 to go with eight assists.
Kamilla Cardoso led Chicago (2-7) with 15 points and nine rebounds. Angel Reese added 12 points and nine boards, and Ariel Atkins also scored 12.
