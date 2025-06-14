Rhyne Howard's 36 points and 9 3-pointers lead Dream past the Sky 88-70

Howard, who was scoreless in the first quarter, had 11 points in the third quarter to help Atlanta take a 58-54 lead. She ended the third with a jumper from the free-throw line and began the fourth with a 3-pointer for a seven-point lead. Howard added another 3-pointer with 8:18 remaining for the first double-digit lead of the game at 66-56.

Howard also scored 11 points during Atlanta’s 18-3 run in the fourth to take a 79-59 lead.

Allisha Gray had 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Atlanta (7-3). Brionna Jones added 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Jordin Canada scored 12 to go with eight assists.

Kamilla Cardoso led Chicago (2-7) with 15 points and nine rebounds. Angel Reese added 12 points and nine boards, and Ariel Atkins also scored 12.

