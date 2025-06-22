Rhyne Howard scores 22, Allisha Gray adds 19 to help Dream beat Sky 93-80

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Rhyne Howard scored 22 points, Allisha Gray added 19 and Brionna Jones had 13 points and 11 rebounds on Sunday to help the Atlanta Dream beat the Chicago Sky 93-80.

Rookie Te-Hina Paopao hit a career-high five 3-pointers and tied her season high with 16 points for Atlanta and Naz Hillmon scored 12.

Angel Reese had 10 points, 19 rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Sky, a day after finishing with nine points and a career-low two rebounds in a 107-86 loss to Phoenix. Ariel Atkins scored a season-high 29 points and Elizabeth Williams added a season-best 16.