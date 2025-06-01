Reds star Elly De La Cruz homers after learning of the death of his sister

CHICAGO (AP) — Cincinnati Reds star Elly De La Cruz played with a heavy heart on Sunday. That's what he wanted to do after learning of the death of his sister, Genelis.
De La Cruz hit a two-run homer and scored two runs in Cincinnati's 7-3 loss to the Chicago Cubs. Manager Terry Francona said the 23-year-old shortstop insisted he wanted to play in the finale of the weekend series, and the team was going to support him.
“He takes so much pride in being available,” Francona said. “Guys like that, Carlos Santana in Cleveland was very similar, and for a kid that's that young, that's an admirable trait.”
Z101 Digital in the Dominican Republic reported that Genelis died Saturday after dealing with health problems for some time.
De La Cruz declined to speak with the media. The Reds also declined to offer any details on the situation, citing De La Cruz's wishes.
“We care so much about playing a game and winning, but in a hurry you're reminded of what's really important,” Francona said. “So I think everybody kind of kept their head on a swivel with him today, just trying to take care of him.”
De La Cruz singled in the first and flied out in the fourth. He connected for his 12th homer in the sixth and walked and scored on Tyler Stephenson's sacrifice fly in the ninth.
De La Cruz's 50th career homer was a towering drive down the line in right. The estimated distance was 423 feet with an exit velocity of 117.4 mph.
As he took his final steps toward the plate, De La Cruz patted his chest, pointed to the sky and clapped. After touching home, he made a heart with his hands.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Keep Reading
Credit: AP
Cutting Orlando Arcia was warranted, but it doesn’t mean Braves won’t miss him
On TV, Orlando Arcia appeared to be a solid fielder and a below-average hitter. But to his Braves teammates, he was much more than that.
Featured
Credit: TNS
Congress wants Medicaid recipients to work. Georgia provides a model.
Congressional Republicans look to require able-bodied Medicaid recipients to work to get coverage, as Georgia does. But the state program has its critics.
Summer will bring major events to Atlanta: Here’s what’s in store
Summer is always a season with lots to do, and 2025 is no exception. Atlanta has a packed calendar ahead; here are some things to check out for yourself.
Fulton officer fatally shoots person who charged at him with flat metal, GBI says
The GBI is investigating after authorities say a Fulton County police officer shot and killed someone who charged at the officer with a pipe at the Heritage Station Apartments