Red Sox prospect Roman Anthony hits 497-foot grand slam at Triple-A

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Boston Red Sox prospect Roman Anthony hit a 497-foot grand slam for Triple-A Worcester on Saturday night in a 10-4 victory over Rochester in the International League.

The 21-year-old put the Red Sox ahead 9-4 in the eighth inning when he drove a 91.1 mph sinker from Carlos Romero deep over the right-center field wall, a drive that left his bat at 115.6 mph.

A second-round pick in the 2022 amateur draft, Antony is batting .290 with 10 homers and 29 RBIs in 57 games this season. He has two grand slams.

Anthony hit the longest home run measured this year by Statcast, which this season tracks the major leagues, Triple-A and the Class A Florida State League.

Since Statcast started tracking in the major leagues in 2015, only Nomar Mazara (505 feet in 2019), Giancarlo Stanton (504 feet in 2016), C.J. Cron (504 feet in 2022) and Christian Yelich (499 feet in 2022) have hit longer big league homers.

