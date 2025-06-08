Red Sox prospect Roman Anthony hits 497-foot grand slam at Triple-A

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Boston Red Sox prospect Roman Anthony hit a 497-foot grand slam for Triple-A Worcester on Saturday night in a 10-4 victory over Rochester in the International League.

The 21-year-old put the Red Sox ahead 9-4 in the eighth inning when he drove a 91.1 mph sinker from Carlos Romero deep over the right-center field wall, a drive that left his bat at 115.6 mph.

A second-round pick in the 2022 amateur draft, Antony is batting .290 with 10 homers and 29 RBIs in 57 games this season. He has two grand slams.