Red Sox prospect Roman Anthony hits 1st career home run

Prized rookie Roman Anthony has hit his first major league home run for the Boston Red Sox in the first inning against the Seattle Mariners
Boston Red Sox's Roman Anthony, right, is greeted by third base coach Kyle Hudson after hitting a solo home run off Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, June 16, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Boston Red Sox's Roman Anthony, right, is greeted by third base coach Kyle Hudson after hitting a solo home run off Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, June 16, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
By ANDREW DESTIN – Associated Press
1 hour ago

SEATTLE (AP) — Prized rookie Roman Anthony hit his first major league home run for the Boston Red Sox in the first inning Monday night against the Seattle Mariners.

The 21-year-old Anthony turned on a slider from Mariners starter Logan Gilbert — who was making his first appearance since coming off the injured list — and cranked it to right-center for a solo shot. The right fielder was rated the top prospect in baseball when he got called up from Triple-A Worcester last week.

Anthony began the night hitting .059 through six major league games. His home run was just his second hit since he made his debut on June 9. He was the youngest Red Sox player to debut since Rafael Devers, who was traded to the San Francisco Giants in a blockbuster deal Sunday night.

A second-round draft pick, Anthony went viral this month when he hit a 497-foot grand slam for Worcester. He batted .288 with 10 homers and 29 RBIs in 58 games for the WooSox this season.

Boston Red Sox's Roman Anthony (19) is greeted by Marcelo Mayer, left, after hitting a solo home run off Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, June 16, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Credit: AP

