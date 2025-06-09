Red Sox hit 5 home runs and overcome 2 by Judge in 11-7 win over Yankees

Judge hit a pair of two-run homers for his fourth multihomer game this season and the 43rd of his career. He connected in the first off rookie Hunter Dobbins (3-1) and again in the ninth, ending the night with a .396 batting average.

Boston rookie Kristian Campbell hit a two-run homer to the short porch in right field off Rodón in the fifth. Abraham Toro and Trevor Story hit back-to-back solo shots in the eighth off Jonathan Loáisiga.

Jarren Duran had a two-run single off Yankees reliever Tim Hill in the sixth. Toro added an RBI double in the ninth.

Dobbins allowed three runs and four hits in five innings. A day after telling the Boston Herald, “If the Yankees were the last team to give me a contract, I’d retire,” Dobbins heard little reaction from the crowd of 45,140.

DJ LeMahieu homered in the fifth to give New York a 3-2 lead.

Rodón permitted five runs and three hits in five-plus innings. The left-hander lost for the first time in eight decisions since April 13.

Key moments

Garrett Whitlock retired LeMahieu on a bases-loaded grounder to end the sixth after the Yankees had cut it to 7-5. … Aroldis Chapman, the seventh Boston reliever, fanned Anthony Volpe with two on for his 11th save.

Key stats

Boston scored 27 runs in the series, its most in a three-game set at Yankee Stadium since 2005. … Loáisiga has allowed four homers in nine appearances since returning from elbow surgery.

Up next

Red Sox RHP Brayan Bello (2-1, 3.91 ERA) opens a three-game series in Boston against Tampa Bay RHP Shane Baz (5-3, 4.96) on Monday night.

Yankees LHP Max Fried (8-1, 1.78 ERA) opposes rookie LHP Noah Cameron (2-1, 0.85) in the opener of a three-game series Tuesday at Kansas City.

