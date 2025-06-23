Rebuilding Pac-12 reaches deal with CBS for its football and men's basketball games

The Pac-12 already had deals in place to put all of the two remaining teams' football games on the CW, ESPN and CBS for the upcoming season.

The new deal with what the league calls its “primary long-term media partner” kicks in the next season, when Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Utah State and San Diego State will join the Pac-12 in all sports, with Gonzaga joining in everything but football.

The Pac-12 needs to add another football program to reach the minimum eight teams necessary to be in the Football Bowl Subdivision and, thus, the College Football Playoff. Multiple reports say Texas State has emerged as the top candidate.

Under the new deal, CBS will broadcast at least three regular-season football and men's basketball games per season, along with the championship games for both sports. The league also will have what it called a “consistent regular-season presence” on the cable CBS Sports Network.

Details are still being finalized as Pac-12 media negotiator, Octagon, works on finding additional media partners for the league.

