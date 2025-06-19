Rays pull off largest comeback in the majors this season, rallying from 8 down to beat Orioles 12-8

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays overcame an eight-run deficit to beat the Baltimore Orioles 12-8 on Wednesday night in the largest comeback in the majors this season.

Tampa Bay matched the biggest comeback in franchise history. The Rays also rallied from eight down in a 10-8 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Aug. 18, 2012, and in a 10-9 win over Toronto on July 25, 2009.

The Orioles last gave away an eight-run lead on April 28, 2017, in a 14-11 loss to the New York Yankees. The largest blown lead in franchise history came in a 14-13 loss to Detroit on April 25, 1901, when the team was based in Milwaukee.