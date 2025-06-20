Nation & World News
Rays pitcher carted off field after foul ball strikes him in dugout

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Hunter Bigge has been carted off the field in a frightening scene after he was struck by a foul ball in the dugout
Tampa Bay Rays' Hunter Bigge gives a thumbs up as paramedics tend to him after being hit by a foul ball while in the dugout during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Thursday, June 19, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

By ZAK GILBERT – Associated Press
Updated 24 minutes ago

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Hunter Bigge was carted off the field in a frightening scene Thursday night after he was struck by a foul ball in the dugout.

In the top of the seventh inning, Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman fouled a pitch into the Tampa Bay dugout and it hit Bigge, a 27-year-old right-hander currently on the injured list.

Emergency medical personnel quickly arrived to attend to Bigge. After several quiet minutes as Rays players knelt in the field, Bigge was placed on a backboard and carted off.

Bigge, on the 15-day injured list with a lat strain, gave a thumbs-up gesture as the Steinbrenner Field crowd rose for a standing ovation. The game resumed after an eight-minute delay with Baltimore leading 4-1.

Bigge was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the 12th round of the 2019 amateur draft from Harvard and made his major league debut for them on July 9 last year. He was traded 19 days later to Tampa Bay along with Christopher Morel and minor leaguer Ty Johnson for All-Star third baseman Isaac Paredes.

In 32 career appearances, including one start, Bigge has a 2.51 ERA and one save. This season, he has a 2.40 ERA in 13 relief outings covering 15 innings.

Tampa Bay Rays' Hunter Bigge is taken off the field after being hit by a foul ball while in the dugout during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Thursday, June 19, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

