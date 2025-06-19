Rays overcome 8-run deficit to beat Orioles 12-8 in the biggest comeback in the majors this season

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Lowe hit a tying two-run homer in the fifth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays overcame an eight-run deficit to beat the Baltimore Orioles 12-8 on Wednesday night in the largest comeback in the majors this season.

Junior Camerino had four hits and two RBIs to help Tampa Bay match the biggest comeback in franchise history. The Rays also rallied from eight down in a 10-8 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Aug. 18, 2012, and in a 10-9 win over Toronto on July 25, 2009.

The Orioles last gave away an eight-run lead on April 28, 2017, in a 14-11 loss to the New York Yankees. The largest blown lead in franchise history came in a 14-13 loss to Detroit on April 25, 1901, when the team was based in Milwaukee.