Rays overcome 8-run deficit to beat Orioles 12-8 in the biggest comeback in the majors this season

Brandon Lowe hit a tying two-run homer in the fifth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays overcame an eight-run deficit to beat the Baltimore Orioles 12-8 on Wednesday night in the largest comeback in the majors this season
Tampa Bay Rays' Josh Lowe (15) and Junior Caminero (13) celebrate after scoring on a Jonathan Aranda single during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Tampa Bay Rays' Josh Lowe (15) and Junior Caminero (13) celebrate after scoring on a Jonathan Aranda single during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Updated 19 minutes ago

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Lowe hit a tying two-run homer in the fifth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays overcame an eight-run deficit to beat the Baltimore Orioles 12-8 on Wednesday night in the largest comeback in the majors this season.

Junior Camerino had four hits and two RBIs to help Tampa Bay match the biggest comeback in franchise history. The Rays also rallied from eight down in a 10-8 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Aug. 18, 2012, and in a 10-9 win over Toronto on July 25, 2009.

The Orioles last gave away an eight-run lead on April 28, 2017, in a 14-11 loss to the New York Yankees. The largest blown lead in franchise history came in a 14-13 loss to Detroit on April 25, 1901, when the team was based in Milwaukee.

Baltimore had an eight-run second inning. Colton Cowser hit a three-run homer, Cedric Mullins added a solo shot, Gunnar Henderson had an RBI single and Laureano hit another three-run homer.

Christopher Morel hit an RBI double and Jake Mangum's two-run single cut it to 8-3 in the third. Curtis Mead hit a two-out triple in the fourth, and Lowe's homer in the fifth made it 8-8. Jonathan Aranda had a two-run single in the Rays' four-run seventh.

Lowe has at least a hit and a run in seven consecutive games, the longest active streak of its kind in the major. He's batting .464 (13 of 28) with two home runs, five RBIs and eight runs during that span.

Mason Montgomery (1-1) was the winner.

Tampa Bay had its four-game winning streak snapped Tuesday with a 5-1 loss to Baltimore.

Key moment

Diaz hit a two-out single, advanced to second on a wild pitch by Andrew Kittredge (1-1) and, after Lowe drew a walk, scored on a single by Camerino to give the Rays their first lead in the seventh. Josh Lowe hit an RBI single and stole second before Jonathan Aranda's two-run single made it 12-8.

Key stat

The eight-run comeback ties for the largest in franchise history. The Rays rallied from down eight runs to beat the Los Angeles Angels 10-8 on Aug. 18, 2012 and to beat Toronto10-9 on July 25, 2009.

Up next

Charlie Morton (3-7, 6.05 ERA) was set to pitch Thursday for the Orioles against Drew Rasmussen (6-4, 2.55) in the series finale.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Díaz (2) and Christopher Morel, right, celebrate after Diaz scored on a single by Junior Caminero, not pictured, during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Credit: AP

Baltimore Orioles' Ramón Laureano (12) and Cedric Mullins (31) celebrate Laureano's three-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Credit: AP

Baltimore Orioles' Ramón Laureano hits a three-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Credit: AP

Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Díaz (2) and Christopher Morel, right, celebrate after Diaz scored on a single by Junior Caminero, not pictured, during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

