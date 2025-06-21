Rafaela hits a tiebreaking homer and Red Sox keep Devers hitless in a 7-5 win over the Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Ceddanne Rafaela had a tiebreaking homer among his three hits, leading the Boston Red Sox to a 7-5 victory Friday night over their former star slugger Rafael Devers and the San Francisco Giants.

Rafaela connected with a one-out drive over the wall in center against Sean Hjelle (1-1) to give Boston a 6-5 lead in the sixth inning. Rafaela also doubled and scored in the third and hit an RBI single in the fourth to help Boston win for the eighth time in nine games.

Devers faced his former team five days after the shocking trade that sent him to San Francisco, going 0 for 5. He got a standing ovation before grounding out in his first at-bat in the first inning and hit a drive to the wall in left-center that Rafaela caught against the wall.