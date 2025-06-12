PSG aims for Club World Cup glory after historic Champions League win

PSG had already qualified for the rebooted Club World Cup in the United States, but its Champions League triumph may still have come as a relief to FIFA.

That's because, while the winner of the bumper tournament will officially be crowned the best club soccer team in the world, there are some notable absentees from the 32-team roster.

Some big names are missing

The Club World Cup will be without the champion of the most popular league in the world — the Premier League — given Liverpool's failure to meet the qualifying criteria.

The same goes for Barcelona and Napoli -- champions of Spain and Italy, respectively.

No place either for current Asian champion Al-Ahli from Saudi Arabia or Pyramids — the African champion from Egypt.

FIFA likely breathed a sigh of relief then when PSG and Inter Milan advanced to the final of the Champions League, with both teams having already secured their place at the Club World Cup via ranking points for recent runs in Europe's top club competition. Had either of the losing semifinalists — Barcelona or Arsenal — gone on to lift the trophy, then the flagship new tournament would have been without the reigning champion of Europe as well.

The qualifying criteria were based on winners of continental trophies in the four years prior to the tournament, but not including the season directly before it.

That's why Chelsea — Champions League winner in 2021 — has a seat at the table despite finishing fourth in the Premier League last month. Chelsea is arriving at the Club World Cup with a new team, coach and even owners since it won the Champions League four years ago.

The club is one of 12 from Europe, including stellar names like Real Madrid, PSG, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Inter and Juventus.

South American clubs are Europe's top rivals

Some of Latin America's biggest teams are in the tournament — including reigning Copa Libertadores champion Botafogo from Brazil. Three other Brazilian teams have qualified: Palmeiras, Flamengo and Fluminense.

Argentina's famous rivals River Plate and Boca Juniors will also be there — and are expected to be backed by thousands of fans traveling to the U.S.

It is the Latin American contingent that likely will likely present the biggest challenge to the European teams.

“Everyone wants to compete — the question is how you prepare to win, to try to win. That’s what challenges me,” said Marcelo Gallardo, River Plate head coach. “I want to win. I don’t want to just go and see what happens.”

Will it work?

FIFA president Gianni Infantino believes the tournament is what the sport has been waiting for — a world championship for club soccer.

“For the first time in history, the 32 best clubs in the world will compete in a tournament to determine finally who is the best club in the world,” he said this week.

In its previous format, which involved a mini-tournament of just seven teams instead of 32, it never fully captured global interest. Played in the middle of the season for Europe’s top leagues, it had the feel of an exhibition, rather than a serious tournament. European teams dominated the modern era, winning all but one of the last 17 editions.

The new format will be a much more exacting examination of the eventual winner — not least because there are so many teams from Europe, but also because there has been a marked drive to improve levels in countries like the U.S. and Saudi Arabia following a slew of star signings such as Lionel Messi, who has transformed Inter Miami.

However, it remains unclear how much of an appetite there is among fans for another elite tournament in a calendar that is already saturated.

Details on ticket sales have not been released, but prices have dropped as the tournament has drawn closer and seats for the opening game between Al Ahly and Inter Miami on Saturday were still available this week.

Marriott Bonvoy, a U.S. Soccer Federation partner, has been offering free tickets to some of its elite members for some games.

It also remains to be seen what the television viewing figures will be, with the tournament broadcast globally on streaming service DAZN, which has also made 24 matches available with English-language commentary to TNT in the U.S.

Eye-catching matches

Al Ahly vs. Inter Miami, June 14, Miami

Five years after its MLS debut, Inter Miami — the team owned by David Beckham — will kick off in the first game of the Club World Cup. Its opponent in the opener is Egypt's Al Ahly — the winner of a record 12 African championships. It's likely to be party time at the Hard Rock Stadium, but the chance of Al Ahly spoiling Miami's big day is very real.

PSG vs. Atletico Madrid, June 15, Los Angeles

It will be an early test for PSG against Atletico. This is the type of match that could grace the later stages of any Champions League campaign between two of Europe's finest.

Chelsea vs. LAFC, June 16, Atlanta

LAFC got in through the back door via a playoff against Club America of Mexico and its reward is an opening game against two-time Champions League winner Chelsea.

Real Madrid vs. Al-Hilal, June 18, Miami

The anticipation around this one would have been so much more intense had Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal not released Neymar in January, but it still has other star signings like striker Aleksandar Mitrovic. Madrid has a new coach in Xabi Alonso, who can get off to a flying start by winning the world title.

PSG vs. Botafogo, June 19, Los Angeles

Champions League winner against the reigning Copa Libertadores champion. This is the type of match that would have been the final in the tournament's previous guise — the best of Europe vs. the best of Latin America.

Bayern Munich vs. Boca Juniors, June 20, Miami

Two soccer giants from different continents clash at the Hard Rock Stadium. This is what this tournament is all about. Expect an electric atmosphere with Boca's fans likely to massively outnumber those cheering on German champion Bayern.

Inter Milan vs. River Plate, June 25, Seattle

Another clash of continental titans. Champions League runner-up Inter takes on Argentine giant River Plate.

Juventus vs. Manchester City, June 26, Orlando

City may have relinquished its Premier League title and ended the season empty-handed for the first time eight years, but there's still chance for Pep Guardiola to salvage the campaign with the world title.

