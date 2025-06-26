Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Prosecutor casts Sean 'Diddy' Combs as a criminal who abused others through power, violence and fear

A prosecutor has begun two days of closing arguments at Sean “Diddy” Combs' sex trafficking trial by telling a jury that the music mogul used “power, violence and fear” to rule a criminal enterprise for two decades
FILE - Sean Combs arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 25, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP

Credit: Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP

FILE - Sean Combs arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 25, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP, File)
By MICHAEL R. SISAK and LARRY NEUMEISTER – Associated Press
52 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Two days of closing arguments in Sean "Diddy" Combs ' sex trafficking trial began on Thursday with a prosecutor telling the jury the hip-hop mogul used "power, violence and fear" to rule a criminal enterprise that facilitated kidnapping, arson and brutal sex crimes that she said were at the heart of the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christy Slavik provided the jury with a road map for a closing argument expected to last several hours.

She described Combs as someone “who doesn't take no for an answer,” while he committed crimes of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy for two decades.

Combs “counted on silence and shame” to enable and prolong his abuse, Slavik said. He used a “small army” of employees — an inner circle that included personal assistants and bodyguards — to harm women and cover it up, she said.

The theory of racketeering law is that “when someone commits crime as part of a group, they’re more powerful and dangerous,” Slavik said. “The defendant was a powerful man, but he became more powerful and dangerous because of his inner circle, his businesses — the enterprise.”

Prosecutors say Combs coerced and abused women for years as he used his "power and prestige" as a music star to enlist a network of associates and employees to help him while he silenced victims through blackmail and violence, including kidnapping, arson and physical beatings.

They say the Bad Boy Records founder induced female victims into drugged-up, elaborately produced sexual performances with male sex workers in events dubbed "Freak Offs."

Defense lawyers have argued that Combs was involved in domestic violence but committed no federal crimes.

They built their case for acquittal through lengthy cross-examinations of most of the government's 34 witnesses. Some witnesses testified only in response to subpoenas and made it clear to the jury that they didn't want to be there.

Before Slavik began her closing, Judge Arun Subramanian told the jury they would hear a closing argument from a defense lawyer on Friday and a rebuttal by a prosecutor before he instructs them on the law and allows them to begin deliberating as early as late afternoon.

FILE - This courtroom sketch depicts Sean "Diddy" Combs sitting at the defense table during his bail hearing in New York on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (Elizabeth Williams via AP, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Defense attorney Brian Steel, center, cross examines Kid Cudi, far right, as Sean "Diddy" Combs, far left, looks on during Combs' sex trafficking and racketeering trial in Manhattan federal court, May 22, 2025, in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives at the LA Premiere of "The Four: Battle For Stardom" at the CBS Radford Studio Center, May 30, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

Key moments from the sixth week of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sex trafficking trial

Cassie, Jane, Cudi and freak-offs: How Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sex trafficking trial has played out

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs confirms he won't testify and praises the trial judge for an ‘excellent job’

The Latest

FILE - Robert F. Kennedy Jr., speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign event Nov. 1, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

Credit: AP

Kennedy says US is pulling funding from global vaccine group Gavi

8m ago

Supreme Court has 6 cases to decide, including birthright citizenship

8m ago

States can cut off Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood, the Supreme Court rules

9m ago

Featured

Bumper to bumper traffic travels northbound on the I-85 just past the I-285 overpass, also known as Spaghetti Junction, in Doraville. In late May and June of this year, several drivers have pulled out weapons and fired guns at other motorists on metro Atlanta roadways. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Metro Atlanta road rage: Routine drives can quickly turn violent, experts say

‘Power mad’: Why a far-right Georgia GOP faction is splintering

Defections from a far-right faction within the Georgia's Republican Party show it is losing influence in state politics.

Jake Paul’s $39 million Georgia property is fit for a ‘big kid,’ broker says

Social media influencer and professional boxer Jake Paul said much of the $39 million he paid to buy a massive South Georgia property in April came from fighting Mike Tyson