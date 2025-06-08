Nation & World News
Pope Leo criticizes political nationalism and prays for reconciliation and dialogue

Pope Leo XIV has criticized the surge of nationalist political movements in the world as he prayed for reconciliation and dialogue
Pope Leo XIV caresses a little girl as he arrives to celebrate a Mass for the Jubilee of New Religious Associations on Pentecost Day in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, June 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

23 minutes ago

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Leo XIV criticized the surge of nationalist political movements in the world as he prayed Sunday for reconciliation and dialogue — a message in line with his pledges to make the Catholic Church a symbol of peace.

The pope celebrated Sunday Mass in St. Peter’s Square in front of tens of thousands faithful, and asked the Holy Spirit to “break down barriers and tear down the walls of indifference and hatred.”

"Where there is love, there is no room for prejudice, for 'security' zones separating us from our neighbors, for the exclusionary mindset that, tragically, we now see emerging also in political nationalisms," the first American pontiff said.

He did not name any specific country or politician.

Leo also recalled the words of late Pope Francis, who — on the feast of Pentecost in May 2023 — observed that in our world "we are all connected, yet find ourselves disconnected from one another, anaesthetized by indifference and overwhelmed by solitude."

The pope also condemned wars, which “are plaguing our world,” and asked the Holy Spirit for “the gift of peace.”

“First of all, peace in our hearts, for only a peaceful heart can spread peace in the family, society and international relations,” Leo said, then prayed for reconciliation and dialogue wherever there is war in the world.

Soon after becoming pope, Leo pledged to work for unity and peace. His first message, “Peace be with you all,” set the importance of peace as a pillar of his papacy.

He has also appealed for a genuine and just peace in Ukraine and a ceasefire in Gaza.

Pope Leo XIV waves at the end of a Mass for the Jubilee of New Religious Associations on Pentecost Day in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, June 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Pope Leo XIV delivers his blessing at the end of a Mass for the Jubilee of New Religious Associations on Pentecost Day in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, June 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Pope Leo XIV delivers his speech as he celebrates a Mass for the Jubilee of New Religious Associations on Pentecost Day in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, June 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

A view of St. Peter's Square during a Mass celebrated by Pope Leo XIV for the Jubilee of New Religious Associations on Pentecost Day at the Vatican, Sunday, June 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

FILE - A view of the empty St. Peter's Square as Pope Francis is delivering the Angelus noon prayer from his studio, at the Vatican, Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)

People take photos of vessels during the "Ocean Wonders" event in honor of World Oceans Day ahead of the U.N. Ocean Conference on Sunday, June 8, 2025, in Nice, France. (AP Photo/Annika Hammerschlag)

The Atlanta Beltline has plans for a $3 million pilot program to bring autonomous vehicles to the Westside Trail. Beltline officials have proposed a 12-month trial featuring four driverless shuttles from Beep. (Handout)

