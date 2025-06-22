Police: Suspect shot and killed by a security guard after a shooting at a Michigan church

Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Police in Michigan say a suspect has been shot and killed by a security guard after a shooting at a church in a suburb of Detroit
Credit: AP

Emergency vehicles gather near CrossPointe Community Church in Wayne, Mich., Sunday, June 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
WAYNE, Mich. (AP) — A gunman opened fire during a service at a suburban Detroit church on Sunday, wounding one person before he was shot and killed by a security guard, police said.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. at CrossPointe Community Church in Wayne, a city of about 17,000 people some 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of Detroit, the church’s pastor, Bobby Kelly Jr., told the Detroit News.

Police said one person was shot in the leg.

Kelly said a church member ran the suspect over with his truck, giving the security guard time to shoot him. Police described the suspect as a 31-year-old white male.

The person who was shot in the leg was the security guard, the pastor told the newspaper. No one else was hurt, he said.

About 150 people were attending the service, Kelly said.

Worshipper Wendy Bodin said she heard a loud "boom" and when she looked outside she saw a man sprawled out on the grass in front of the church. "I thought he got hit or crashed his car or was hurt," Bodin told WXYZ-TV. "And another lady saw and pointed to me and said 'oh my, call 911!'"

Wayne Police Deputy Chief Finley Carter III said it was too early to know why the church was attacked. FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino tweeted that bureau “leadership and support teams” were at the scene and helping with the investigation.

Messages left by The Associated Press on Sunday on voicemail and a Facebook page for the church were not immediately returned.

This story has been updated to correct the capitalization of CrossePointe.

