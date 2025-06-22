Police: Suspect shot and killed by a security guard after a shooting at a church in Michigan

WAYNE, Mich. (AP) — A gunman opened fire during a service at a suburban Detroit church on Sunday, wounding one person before he was shot and killed by a security guard, police said.
The shooting happened at CrossPointe Community Church in Wayne, a city of about 17,000 people 26 miles (41 kilometers) east of Detroit, around 11 a.m., the church’s pastor, Bobby Kelly Jr., told the Detroit News.
Police said one person was shot in the leg.
Kelly said a church member ran the suspect over with his truck, giving the security guard time to shoot him. Police described the suspect as a 31-year-old white male.
The person who was shot in the leg was the security guard, the pastor told the newspaper. No one else was hurt, he said.
About 150 people were attending the service, Kelly said.
Wayne Police Deputy Chief Finley Carter III said it was too early to know why the suspect attacked the church. FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino tweeted that bureau “leadership and support teams” were at the scene and helping with the investigation.
Messages left by The Associated Press on Sunday on the church voicemail and on the church’s Facebook page were not immediately returned.
___
This story has been updated to correct the capitalization of CrossePointe in second paragraph
Keep Reading
Credit: Henri Hollis
1 arrested in man’s shooting death after 6-hour search in Conyers
Tamorris Tyler, 33, was booked into the Rockdale County jail and faces charges of murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, jail records show
2 teens injured in separate Clayton, DeKalb shootings hours apart
A 14-year-old was shot near Skate Zone in Clayton County on Wednesday night, and another teen — whose age was not released — was shot early Thursday morning in DeKalb County
3 men shot at DeKalb shopping center, police say
One victim has critical injuries from incident at Hairston Square shopping plaza, officials say.
Featured
Credit: AP
Trump’s Iran strike divides Georgia Republicans — and Democrats, too
Top state officials, including Gov. Brian Kemp, voice support for U.S. bombing of nuclear sites in Iran, but staunch Trump ally MTG is among the strike's sharpest critics
Judge: Arrests could result from plan to end homelessness in downtown Atlanta before World Cup
Atlanta is scrambling to create housing for homeless people before the World Cup arrives, but a judge says the plan could lead to some arrests of homeless people.
Historic land deal halts mine planned next to Georgia’s Okefenokee Swamp
The move puts an immediate halt to a project that scientists and environmentalists had feared could irreparably damage North America’s largest blackwater swamp.