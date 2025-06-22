Nation & World News
Police: Suspect shot and killed by a security guard after a shooting at a church in Michigan

Police in Michigan say a suspect has been shot and killed by a security guard after a shooting at a church in a suburb of Detroit
Updated 7 minutes ago

WAYNE, Mich. (AP) — A gunman opened fire during a service at a suburban Detroit church on Sunday, wounding one person before he was shot and killed by a security guard, police said.

The shooting happened at CrossPointe Community Church in Wayne, a city of about 17,000 people 26 miles (41 kilometers) east of Detroit, around 11 a.m., the church’s pastor, Bobby Kelly Jr., told the Detroit News.

Police said one person was shot in the leg.

Kelly said a church member ran the suspect over with his truck, giving the security guard time to shoot him. Police described the suspect as a 31-year-old white male.

The person who was shot in the leg was the security guard, the pastor told the newspaper. No one else was hurt, he said.

About 150 people were attending the service, Kelly said.

Wayne Police Deputy Chief Finley Carter III said it was too early to know why the suspect attacked the church. FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino tweeted that bureau “leadership and support teams” were at the scene and helping with the investigation.

Messages left by The Associated Press on Sunday on the church voicemail and on the church’s Facebook page were not immediately returned.

___

This story has been updated to correct the capitalization of CrossePointe in second paragraph

