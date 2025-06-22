Police: Suspect shot and killed by a security guard after a shooting at a church in Michigan

Kelly said a church member ran the suspect over with his truck, giving the security guard time to shoot him. Police described the suspect as a 31-year-old white male.

The person who was shot in the leg was the security guard, the pastor told the newspaper. No one else was hurt, he said.

About 150 people were attending the service, Kelly said.

Wayne Police Deputy Chief Finley Carter III said it was too early to know why the suspect attacked the church. FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino tweeted that bureau “leadership and support teams” were at the scene and helping with the investigation.

Messages left by The Associated Press on Sunday on the church voicemail and on the church’s Facebook page were not immediately returned.

